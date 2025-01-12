Advertisement
AD

    MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Stash Hits 2.1% of BTC Supply, but There's Catch

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    MicroStrategy now holds 447,470 BTC
    Sun, 12/01/2025 - 10:51
    A
    A
    A
    MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Stash Hits 2.1% of BTC Supply, but There's Catch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    MicroStrategy, an enterprise software company turned leveraged Bitcoin proxy, has become one of the top corporate Bitcoin holders, with its holdings accounting for 2.1% of the entire Bitcoin supply.

    Advertisement

    On-chain analytics platform IntoTheBlock highlighted this key fact in a recent tweet while noting a trend that has become apparent in recent weeks.

    IntoTheBlock posted a chart alongside its tweet demonstrating the trend of MicroStrategy's Bitcoin buys since August 2020. Notably, the year 2024 saw a sharp upsurge in MicroStrategy Bitcoin buys. However, in recent weeks, specifically since late December, this trend has slowed.

    Advertisement

    Related
    MicroStrategy Skyrockets With Bitcoin's Surge Past $106,000: Details
    Mon, 12/16/2024 - 15:14
    MicroStrategy Skyrockets With Bitcoin's Surge Past $106,000: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    SHIB Burns Jump 300% but SHIB Army Demands Much Bigger Burns
    Bitcoin's 1st Tweet at $0 Marks 16 Years: Details
    XRP Chart Pattern Warns of Incoming XRP Price Swings
    690 Million DOGE in 48 Hours After Elon Musk's Statement — What's Happening?

    In 2024 alone, MicroStrategy purchased 258,320 BTC for $22.07 billion, or almost $85,450 per BTC. As of Jan. 5, 2025, MicroStrategy holds 447,470 BTC acquired for about $27.97 billion, or almost $62,503 per Bitcoin.

    Smaller but strategic purchases

    On Jan. 6, MicroStrategy announced the acquisition of 1,070 BTC for approximately $101 million, or $94,004 per Bitcoin, just days after revealing that it would acquire more of the cryptocurrency through perpetual preferred stock, common shares and debt.

    According to IntoTheBlock, this $101 million buy "continues a pattern of smaller, yet strategic, acquisitions."

    Related
    MicroStrategy Leads Crypto Stocks Rally as Bitcoin Hits $104,000
    Thu, 12/05/2024 - 15:10
    MicroStrategy Leads Crypto Stocks Rally as Bitcoin Hits $104,000
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    MicroStrategy had previously purchased nearly $1 billion in BTC over the weeks of November and December, but the purchases have been smaller in recent weeks, even as BTC price has declined from record highs. With MicroStrategy well ahead of its capital goals, this is not a cause for concern.

    MicroStrategy has bought Bitcoin for nine consecutive weeks, reflecting a trend of smaller yet strategic acquisitions as co-founder and chairman Michael Saylor aims to advance its Bitcoin holding strategy.

    At the start of January, MicroStrategy announced its plans to raise $2 billion through one or more offerings of perpetual preferred stock, which would be senior to its class A common stock, in the first quarter of 2025.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin #MicroStrategy
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Jan 12, 2025 - 10:06
    SHIB Price Prediction for January 12
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Jan 12, 2025 - 9:51
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for January 12
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wall Street Pepe Presale Reaches $45M Milestone for New Trading Insights Platform
    Community-Governed Meme Coin Flockerz Raises $9.5M in Presale Ahead of Exchange Launch
    Driving Digital Change: The 33rd Digital Transformation Summit to Shape India’s $1 Trillion Digital Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Stash Hits 2.1% of BTC Supply, but There's Catch
    SHIB Price Prediction for January 12
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for January 12
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD