Michael Saylor Reconfirms Strategy's Mandate: 'Bitcoin'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

About 24 hours after it rebranded its corporate name from MicroStrategy to Strategy, the company’s founder and chairman, Michael Saylor, broke his silence. Taking to his official social media account on X, Saylor shared a three-line statement, noting, "Strategy is Bitcoin," reaffirming its brand focus.

Advertisement

Strategy's Bitcoin ride

Having operated for close to 36 years, Strategy has acknowledged Bitcoin as one of the biggest influences in its corporate history. The company adopted the coin as a Treasury Reserve Asset (TRA) in August 2020 and has not looked back.

Currently, the company HODLs a total of 471,107 BTC, valued at more than $46.3 billion at the time of writing. The firm accumulated this large amount with funds on its balance sheet and debt financing.

By issuing senior convertible notes to buy more BTC, Strategy has made its way to becoming the most significant corporate holder of the coin. Per Saylor’s belief in the prospects of Bitcoin, the business intelligence firm’s shareholders recently voted to dilute its shares from 330 million to 10.3 billion.

This move was considered strategic as it would help the company gain additional collateral to hedge its debt finance for the asset.

New brand, same strategy

The rebranding to Strategy is a well-thought-out move as the Saylor-owned firm is going all out on the coin. Reminding his more than 4.1 million followers on X might be Michael Saylor’s way of reassuring the broader Bitcoin ecosystem of a reliable ally.

Strategy is Bitcoin — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) February 6, 2025

In his advocacy for Bitcoin, Saylor has always maintained a longer-term plan for Bitcoin. While he has repeatedly reiterated that he has no plans to sell the firm’s BTC stash, critics like Peter Schiff believe that excessive exposure to the risk asset is a bad idea.

Bitcoin has helped Strategy in several ways, including pushing it into the Nasdaq-100 Index weeks ago. Strategy is becoming a Bitcoin-first company.