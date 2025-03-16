Advertisement
AD

    Is Bitcoin's Bull Run Over? What Past Data Reveals

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 16/03/2025 - 15:04
    Bitcoin continues to face sell pressure
    Advertisement
    Is Bitcoin's Bull Run Over? What Past Data Reveals
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With Bitcoin's (BTC) recent slowdown, market participants wonder if the price has reached its peak. Historical data, however, provides valuable insights into identifying potential market tops. On-chain analytics platform IntoTheBlock shared recent insights that attempted to answer whether the market peak is in, citing historical and stablecoin data.

    Advertisement

    According to IntoTheBlock, when looking at historical halving data, peaks often land 12-18 months post-halving, pointing to mid-to-late 2025. It went on to say that while institutional flows and regulations may reshape this cycle, it is likely there is more time in the current cycle.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of Major Milestone
    Dogecoin Founder Intrigues Crypto Community With Mysterious Crash Chart
    XRP at $2.40: What to Expect Next for XRP Price?
    Dogecoin Network Heats up as Active Addresses Surge 400%

    Stablecoin data also paints a similar narrative. In a March 14 tweet, IntoTheBlock indicated that stablecoin data might suggest that the market peak might not yet be in. This is as, historically, stablecoin supply peaks align with cycle highs.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price: $70K for FUD, $100K for FOMO, Data Says
    Sat, 03/15/2025 - 15:15
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price: $70K for FUD, $100K for FOMO, Data Says
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    In April 2022, supply hit $187 billion — just as the bear market started. Now it is at $219 billion and still rising, suggesting the market likely remains in mid-cycle.

    Stablecoins continue to gain ground amid market uncertainty, pushing their combined market cap to around $219 billion this week. This is about $10 billion away from Ethereum’s market cap, a strong indicator of rising caution on the market.

    Bitcoin price action

    Bitcoin continues to face persistent sell pressure, especially from recent buyers. Since January, the crypto asset has seen weak demand and fading accumulation.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Profitability Shift, Per This Key Indicator
    Mon, 02/24/2025 - 15:04
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Profitability Shift, Per This Key Indicator
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Bitcoin fell to a low of $76,555 on March 11, its lowest level since November 2024. That was around a 30% drop from the all-time high of $109,114 set on Jan. 20, 2025. The drop contributed to unprecedented outflows from Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and huge liquidations of long positions on cryptocurrency futures markets. Bitcoin options traders were bracing for a dip to $70,000 in late February.

    Bitcoin rebounded from this four-month low, with other risky assets bouncing back from the recent turmoil on the global markets. Bitcoin reached a high of $85,301 on Friday before encountering resistance and retreating.

    At press time, Bitcoin was down 1.69% in the last 24 hours to $82,864 and 0.67% weekly. Bitcoin is facing current resistance at the daily SMA 200 at $83,984.

    #Bitcoin

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 16, 2025 - 14:58
    Bitcoin Bubble About to Burst, Warns Peter Schiff
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 16, 2025 - 14:53
    XRP on Verge of 50% Death Cross Crash: Details
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Is Bitcoin's Bull Run Over? What Past Data Reveals
    Bitcoin Bubble About to Burst, Warns Peter Schiff
    XRP on Verge of 50% Death Cross Crash: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD