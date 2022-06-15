Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index Finally Drops to 2019 Levels, But This BTC Metric Sets ATH

News
Wed, 06/15/2022 - 15:30
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Important indicator of investor sentiment plunges to levels dangerously close to ATL
Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index Finally Drops to 2019 Levels, But This BTC Metric Sets ATH
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

As Bitcoin (BTC) dips below $21,000, on-chain analysts are reporting that some core activity metrics of its network are witnessing new all-time highs.

Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain is calm amid bear market

According to the chart shared by Glassnode Alerts, an automated service by leading on-chain analytical firm Glassnode, the share of Bitcoins (BTC) that were active at least five years ago prints a new record.

As per the chart, almost 23.5% of Bitcoins spent the last five years not leaving their wallets. It should be noticed that this metric grows naturally except the most overhyped phases of bullruns.

This echoes another analysis noticed by U.Today yesterday. An on-chain analyst posted that Bitcoin Dormancy Flow (a derivative of BTC wallet activity) is at its lowest since 2010.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Dormancy Flow Indicator at Lowest Since 2010: Why Is This Crucial for Crypto?

As such, this is the first bear market the Bitcoin (BTC) supply meets with such insignificant on-chain activity.

Extreme Fear prints new record

Partially, this should be attributed to the fact that the trading and locking of Bitcoins (BTC) migrate to centralized services (CEXes) over time and, therefore, become invisible to on-chain instruments.

At the same time, the Bitcoin (BTC) Fear and Greed index by Alternative finally failed to hold the 8/100 level it bottomed at in May and plunged by yet another point.

As of June 15, 2022, this metric is at lows not seen since Q3, 2019. Should it plunge by just two more points, it is set to revisit the all-time low registered in October 2019.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image BREAKING: Bitcoin Remains Steady as Fed Announces Biggest Rate Hike Since 1994
06/15/2022 - 18:06
BREAKING: Bitcoin Remains Steady as Fed Announces Biggest Rate Hike Since 1994
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Now It’s “Ideal Entry Point” for Bitcoin: Michael Saylor
06/15/2022 - 17:12
Now It’s “Ideal Entry Point” for Bitcoin: Michael Saylor
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shibarium Coming Soon, Two Indicators Show BTC Reached Bottom, ADA and XRP Face Institutional Inflows: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
06/15/2022 - 16:33
Shibarium Coming Soon, Two Indicators Show BTC Reached Bottom, ADA and XRP Face Institutional Inflows: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina