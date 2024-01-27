Bitcoin (BTC) Welcomes First Big Breakthrough Above $41,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The digital currency ecosystem has recovered from the intense drawdown of the past week with the combined crypto market cap soaring to $1.61 trillion after jumping by 3.69% in the past 24 hours. As expected, Bitcoin (BTC) is leading the momentum after jumping by 3.97% to $41,688.27, marking its first big break since breaching the $41,000 resistance point.

The Bitcoin price suffered a relatively lengthy period of drawdown, and since Jan. 12, it has not retested the $43,000 price mark amid a bearish takeover. The sell-offs coincided with the time the spot Bitcoin exchange traded funds (ETF) products were approved by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The emergence of the product came with an unexpected twist as investors pulled out funds from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into other issuers because its fees were too bogus. The movement of funds was counted as a major liquidation event that rattled the markets and stirred investors to give up their Bitcoin holdings.

As of writing, there has been a relatively slower pace in the exodus of funds from GBTC, and this has helped Bitcoin maintain its grip on the $41,000 support zone.

How high can Bitcoin rise?

Bitcoin is currently trading for $41,688.27, its potential for further growth lies in different factors bordering on both fundamental and technical considerations. On the technical scene, the BTC/USDT daily chart is flashing a relative strength index of 47.71, showcasing that the coin is far from being bought and has the tendency for a bullish flip.

Complementing the RSI are the Bollinger Bands as the current Bitcoin outlook shows a reverse in trend toward the upside. This nudge for further growth can be solidified when spot Bitcoin ETFs stabilize completely with a lower funds exodus being recorded.

In the longer term, the hype surrounding the upcoming Bitcoin halving event will likely shape sentiments that can further help BTC make its big breakthrough. Per projections, Max Keiser sees a $50,000 immediate target for the coin in the short term.