Polygon's Agglayer Mainnet Date Confirmed by Sandeep Nailwal

Agglayer, a hotly-anticipated upcoming modular cross-blockchain ecosystem, hit a major testing milestone. In the newly-launched testnet v0.2, it is set to leverage the first-ever implementation of pessimistic proofs to establish a connection between heterogeneous blockchains.

Agglayer kicks off in enhanced testnet, mainnet expected in early 2025

Agglayer, a decentralized cross-network connectivity protocol developed by the Polygon (POL) ecosystem, will debut in mainnet in early 2025. The official statement was posted by Polygon (POL) co-founder Sandeep Nailwal on his X profile with 332,000 followers.

On Dec. 20, 2024, the blockchain activated its testnet v0.2. This stress-testing phase will be focused on the implementation of pessimistic proofs, which are key to unifying EVM chains through Agglayer regardless of the stack they leverage.

The Polygon (POL) team stressed that experiments with pessimistic proofs are essential for credible and tamper-proof value transfer between various elements of Agglayer.

The pessimistic proof cryptographically guarantees safety by tracking cross-chain balances, enabling chains to securely transact and pass messages.

The transition toward Agglayer is a core development for the Polygon (POL) ecosystem in 2024. The coming meta-blockchain will change the way different blockchains on EVM and beyond interact with each other.

Establishing the tokenomic basis for the upgrade, POL, a core asset of the new ecosystem, replaces MATIC as a gas currency on Polygon.

DeFi, Gaming, RWAs, AI+DePIN: Key use cases named for Agglayer

Besides that, last week, the Agglayer developers hinted at the opportunity for Solana (SOL), the main Polygon (POL) rival, to join Agglayer's mechanism.

On Dec. 19, Agglayer shared a recap of major use cases it will be attempting to cater to. Thanks to its unique cross-chain connection opportunities, Agglayer will be the go-to for DeFis to eliminate liquidity fragmentation.

Also, it will establish a cost-effective conglomerate of gaming-centric blockchains like ImmutableX and Ronin Network for the new generation of GameFi breakthroughs.

For the RWAs segment, Agglayer will unlock opportunities for fractionalized ownership on simultaneous blockchains at the same time.

Last but not least, the new ecosystem will supercharge AI and DePIN networks thanks to its opportunity to handle data-heavy dApps in cross-chain.