Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Burns Soar 630% — What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu community continues to rigorously burn SHIB meme-inspired coins
    Sat, 21/12/2024 - 20:00
    SHIB Burns Soar 630% — What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Data shared by the prominent Shibburn wallet tracker reveals a massive jump in the SHIB burn rate over the last 24 hours. Millions of meme coins have been removed from the circulating supply.

    As for the weekly burns, over the last seven days, the community has managed to burn more than a hundred million coins.

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Names Best Assets for Your Money
    Sat, 12/21/2024 - 08:13
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Names Best Assets for Your Money
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    SHIB Burns Soar 630% — What's Happening?
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 12%: Is Bigger Move Ahead?
    Ripple CTO Reveals Rare 2013 XRP Ledger Use: Details
    Michael Saylor Reveals Strategic Bitcoin-Based Digital Asset Policy for US

    Burn rate jumps by 650%

    The aforementioned data source spread the word about a massive burn rate surge over the last 24 hours. This key metric spiked by more than 630% overnight. However, the actual amount of burned meme coins was not that big and comprised 8,178,754 SHIB.

    Advertisement

    Regarding the weekly burns, a much bigger amount of SHIB has been destroyed — 126,819,168 coins. The growth compared to the week before here constitutes 34.64%, per Shibburn’s tweet. The total amount of meme coins that has been burned over the past few years now constitutes 410,742,833,467,944 SHIB, according to the Shibburn website.

    Shiba Inu price action

    During the last day, the second most popular meme cryptocurrency SHIB has recovered by almost 30%, soaring from $0.00001860 to the $0.00002404 local high.

    That rebound took place after SHIB plunged by more than 17% on Friday. SHIB’s trajectory mirrored the recent Bitcoin price curve. That 17% plummet took place, completing Shiba Inu’s 37.6% decline since Dec. 12.

    While that dip happened during the week, some whales began unloading their SHIB batches they had been holding since 2020. An early whale had transferred two staggering lumps of Shiba Inu — 400 billion and 250 billion meme coins — to crypto exchanges. This whale had been holding trillions of SHIB for more than four years after buying 12 trillion coins in 2020.

    A total of 400 billion SHIB was transferred to the U.S.-based Gemini exchange. The destination of the 250 billion transfer was not disclosed, however, the source stated that this was also a sell-off.

    The whale still holds a total of 2 trillion SHIB meme coins.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 21, 2024 - 16:16
    Polygon's Agglayer Mainnet Date Confirmed by Sandeep Nailwal
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Dec 21, 2024 - 16:00
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 12%: Is Bigger Move Ahead?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wall Street Pepe Raises $32M in Presale for New Trading Insights Ecosystem
    Guru4Invest: The Ultimate Platform for Modern Investors Seeking Real Results
    Solana Layer-2 Project Solaxy Nears $3M Milestone in First Week of Token Presale
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Burns Soar 630% — What's Happening?
    Polygon's Agglayer Mainnet Date Confirmed by Sandeep Nailwal
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 12%: Is Bigger Move Ahead?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD