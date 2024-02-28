Advertisement
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Might Soar $90K to $200K, Dan Tapiero Predicts

article image
Godfrey Benjamin
As projected by market expert Dan Tapiero, Bitcoin price poised to hit $200,000 soon
Wed, 28/02/2024 - 14:13
Dan Tapiero, founder and CEO of 10tfund, recently took to X to assert that Bitcoin (BTC) could see a staggering surge, ranging between $90,000 and $200,000, this year. This projection has spurred discussions and debates among investors and enthusiasts alike, shedding light on the potential future of the leading cryptocurrency.

Tapiero's bullish forecast

Tapiero's bullish sentiment stems from several factors he outlined in his post. He noted Bitcoin's remarkable uptrend, citing its nearly 100% increase in just five months. 

Despite this substantial growth, Tapiero remarked that the market does not seem overheated, while skeptics still abound. Furthermore, he highlighted the prevailing macroeconomic backdrop, including robust short rates and a strong U.S. dollar, which could further fuel Bitcoin's rise.

"Markets more powerful than bureaucrats. Gensler no match for the US investor who had felt 'shut out' of BTC," Tapiero noted in a follow-up comment.

It is worth mentioning that the CEO’s forecast aligns with other notable figures in the crypto space. Renowned trader Peter Brandt, for instance, has also suggested a bullish trajectory for Bitcoin, projecting a potential surge to $200,000 by late 2025. However, Brandt cautioned that deviating from a specific threshold could alter this optimistic outlook.

Tapiero also observed a notable difference in the sentiment surrounding Bitcoin compared to previous bull markets. He remarked on the subdued excitement among investors, contrasting it with the fervor seen during the 2017 bull run. Tapiero's observations hint at a potential shift in investor behavior and sentiment, suggesting a more mature and tempered approach to Bitcoin investment.

Diverse perspectives on Bitcoin's future

Despite the optimism expressed by Tapiero and Brandt, not all voices in the crypto community share the same sentiment. Peter Schiff, a well-known critic of cryptocurrencies, remains skeptical about the digital asset's long-term prospects. 

Schiff warns investors about the volatility of Bitcoin's price movements and argues that investing in Bitcoin is essentially a bet on the stability of the U.S. dollar and the containment of inflation.

About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

