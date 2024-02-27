Advertisement
Peter Schiff Slams Bitcoin: "Elevator Up, Then a Jump!"

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Financial analyst Peter Schiff issues a stark warning about Bitcoin's future
Tue, 27/02/2024 - 18:37
Financial commentator and known cryptocurrency skeptic Peter Schiff delivered a stark warning about the volatile nature of Bitcoin's price movements. 

Paraphrasing an old market adage, Schiff remarked, "There is an old saying that markets take the stairs up and the elevator down. With #Bitcoin it's a bit different. Bitcoin takes the elevator up and then jumps." 

This comment comes amid a backdrop of increasing interest and investment in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which have seen significant price rallies and market capitalization growth in the early months of 2024.

Bitcoin's massive rally 

The cryptocurrency market has witnessed a remarkable surge, with its combined value reaching around $2 trillion for the first time in nearly two years, largely propelled by a Bitcoin rally fueled by ETF inflows and significant purchases by corporations like MicroStrategy

Bitcoin, constituting approximately 52% of the total market cap, saw its price climb as much as 5% to more than $57,000, marking a 12% increase in just a week. 

This rally has not only pushed Bitcoin to its highest trading levels since December 2021 but also shows its outperformance compared to traditional assets through 2024.

Despite the optimistic surge, cautionary signals have emerged, suggesting Bitcoin might be heading towards overheating. 

Schiff's continued critique of Bitcoin

Further elaborating on his skepticism, Schiff made additional posts suggesting that Bitcoin acts more as a digital bet against gold rather than digital gold itself. 

He argues that Bitcoin investors are essentially betting on the strength of the dollar against other fiat currencies, the containment of inflation, and the maintenance of Federal Reserve credibility. 

Schiff also quipped about the potential financial losses Bitcoin investors might face. He is certain that we might be nearing the end of Bitcoin's rally rather than witnessing the beginning of sustained growth.

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

