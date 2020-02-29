Back
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin (BTC) is What DeFi Makers Want to Build on: Anthony Pompliano

📰 News
Sat, 02/29/2020 - 09:00
  Yuri Molchan
    Yuri Molchan

    VC investor and BTC bull Anthony Pompliano insists that developers are favouring the Bitcoin ledger, rather than Ethereum, for making DeFi dapps

Ethereum-based DeFi applications are the trigger that is expected to drive the ETH price high up this year by many investors. This belief has not been changed even by the two consecutive hacks of the bZx dapp.

However, now the famous Bitcoin supporter and VC investor Anthony Pompliano, aka ‘Pomp’, says that dev teams prefer to build DeFi dapps on the Bitcoin ledger, rather than on Ethereum.

Pomp became engaged in a discussion with the cryptocurrency educator and YouTuber Brad Laurie. The latter supports Ethereum as the basis for DeFi, calling ETH the tech backbone.

Pompliano responds to that, saying that he has had four dev teams pitch him on different DeFi ideas to be implemented on the Bitcoin ledger recently. In particular, he says:

‘Most of DeFi mechanisms are being built on top of Bitcoin’.

To top it off, Pompliano says that ‘Ethereum is not money’.

{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

