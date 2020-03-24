Bitcoin (BTC) Is Once Again Overvalued (and It's a Good Thing)

One of Bitcoin’s key metrics suggests that Bitcoin is overvalued, which means that the bottom might be already in

Bitcoin is no longer trading at a discounted price, according to the popular metric that helps to identify whether the top cryptocurrency is underpriced or overpriced.

MVRV Z-score update:



1/ Interesting to see that after a brief dip below, market value has now spiked back above realised value.



This means that on average, the current market value of bitcoins are now greater than the cost basis paid for them... pic.twitter.com/jef6RFW4gv — Philip Swift (@PositiveCrypto) March 24, 2020

It could be a sign that BTC has already bottomed out earlier this month.

Must Read Bitcoin (BTC) Price Level That Could Resume Bull Trend Revealed by Tuur Demeester - READ MORE

The worst might be over

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin’s market value dropped below its realized value earlier this March. Hence, MVRV Z-score dipped below 0, which appears to be a rare occasion.

This was preceded by the collapse of the whole crypto market on March 12 when BTC nose-dived 38 percent in a single day (its third-biggest daily drop on record).

The good news is that the Z-score also was negative when BTC was bottoming out in January 2015 and December 2018. If history is any guide, the flagship cryptocurrency might not revisit its 2020 low again.

Must Read Trading Legend Peter Brandt Spots Ugly Bitcoin Price Pattern. Can BTC Collapse to $2K? - READ MORE

Bitcoin’s intrinsic value

Back in January, when BTC was trading just above $8,000, JPMorgan calculated that BTC’s was still trading well above its intrinsic value. It mainly hinges on the coin’s hashrate (the metric that measures the processing power of the entire network).

With both Bitcoin’s difficulty and hashrate taking a massive hit due to the exodus of miners in March, it’s safe to assume that Bitcoin’s intrinsic value also declined significantly.