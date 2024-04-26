DOGE Price Prediction for April 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls seem unwilling to give up so easily, according to CoinMarketCap.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 0.33% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.1474 and the resistance of $0.1517.

As most of the daily ATR has been passed, ongoing sideways trading around $0.15 is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

A similar situation can be seen on the daily time frame. The rate is far from the main levels, which means that neither bulls nor bears are dominating. In this case, traders can expect consolidation in the zone of $0.1480-$0.1540 until the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, the price of DOGE keeps falling after a failed attempt to fix above the $0.16 zone. If the situation does not change by the end of the week, the decline is likely to continue to the support of $0.1260.

DOGE is trading at $0.1505 at press time.