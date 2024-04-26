Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for April 26

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect local growth of DOGE?
    Fri, 26/04/2024 - 15:35
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls seem unwilling to give up so easily, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has risen by 0.33% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.1474 and the resistance of $0.1517. 

    As most of the daily ATR has been passed, ongoing sideways trading around $0.15 is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    A similar situation can be seen on the daily time frame. The rate is far from the main levels, which means that neither bulls nor bears are dominating. In this case, traders can expect consolidation in the zone of $0.1480-$0.1540 until the end of the week.

     Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of DOGE keeps falling after a failed attempt to fix above the $0.16 zone. If the situation does not change by the end of the week, the decline is likely to continue to the support of $0.1260.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1505 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

