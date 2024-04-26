Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for April 26

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can buyers expect bounce back of SHIB soon?
    Fri, 26/04/2024 - 15:59
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 26
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The rates of most of the coins are again rising, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has gone up by 1.50% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart , the rate of SHIB is in the middle of the local channel, which means that none of the sides is dominating. 

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 25

    In this case, continued sideways trading around $0.00002550 is the more likely scenario until the end of the day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, today's fall has not affected the overall technical picture. If today's bar closes around the current prices, we can expect an ongoing consolidation between $0.000025 and $0.000026 until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly time frame, the situation is similar. However, if the weekly candle closes below the previous candle high, the decline may continue to the $0.000020 area.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002549 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Displace Cardano as Top 10 If This Happens
    2024/04/26 15:54
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Displace Cardano as Top 10 If This Happens
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Michael Saylor Speaks out After Bitcoin (BTC) Price Plunge: Details
    2024/04/26 15:54
    Michael Saylor Speaks out After Bitcoin (BTC) Price Plunge: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Cardano (ADA) Veterans Declare Upcoming Chang Hard Fork Game-Changer
    2024/04/26 15:54
    Cardano (ADA) Veterans Declare Upcoming Chang Hard Fork Game-Changer
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    So.Social: Creating a More Sovereign DAO
    SNUKE Meme Coin Launches Presale, Is This The Next Solana Meme Coin To Explode
    Dubai Defies Nature's Fury: Global AI and Blockchain Shows Shine Through Adverse Weather
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for April 26
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Displace Cardano as Top 10 If This Happens
    Michael Saylor Speaks out After Bitcoin (BTC) Price Plunge: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD