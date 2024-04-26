SHIB Price Prediction for April 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins are again rising, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has gone up by 1.50% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart , the rate of SHIB is in the middle of the local channel, which means that none of the sides is dominating.

In this case, continued sideways trading around $0.00002550 is the more likely scenario until the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, today's fall has not affected the overall technical picture. If today's bar closes around the current prices, we can expect an ongoing consolidation between $0.000025 and $0.000026 until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly time frame, the situation is similar. However, if the weekly candle closes below the previous candle high, the decline may continue to the $0.000020 area.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002549 at press time.