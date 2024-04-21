DOGE Price Prediction for April 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The week is about to close bullish for most coins, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has risen by 3.76% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is trading near the local support level of $0.1583. If the daily bar closes near that mark, the drop may continue to the $0.1550 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price has made a false breakout of yesterday's peak. If bulls fail to seize the initiative and the candle closes far from $0.1650, bears may be back in the game, which might lead to a further drop to $0.15.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither side is dominating as the weekly bar is about to close far from its levels.

However, the volume is falling, which means that ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.15-$0.17 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

DOGE is trading at $0.1599 at press time.