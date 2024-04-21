Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for April 21

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has sideways trading of DOGE ended yet?
    Sun, 21/04/2024 - 16:12
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 21
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The week is about to close bullish for most coins, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has risen by 3.76% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is trading near the local support level of $0.1583. If the daily bar closes near that mark, the drop may continue to the $0.1550 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price has made a false breakout of yesterday's peak. If bulls fail to seize the initiative and the candle closes far from $0.1650, bears may be back in the game, which might lead to a further drop to $0.15.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, neither side is dominating as the weekly bar is about to close far from its levels.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 20

    However, the volume is falling, which means that ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.15-$0.17 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1599 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Cardano (ADA) Price Soars to Key Major Level at 50 Cents: What's Next?
    2024/04/21 16:07
    Cardano (ADA) Price Soars to Key Major Level at 50 Cents: What's Next?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image XRP Price Prediction for April 21
    2024/04/21 16:07
    XRP Price Prediction for April 21
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Rare Anomaly Breaks Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key Whale Metric
    2024/04/21 16:07
    Rare Anomaly Breaks Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key Whale Metric
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Ready To Fight Lands 1-2 Punch: Mike Tyson Joins as Ambassador, RTF Token Opens for Trading on the 24th
    XVC Tech Announces Strategic Investment in TradeTogether to Enhance Web3 Wealth Management
    Blockchain Life 2024 Thunderstruck in Dubai
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Price Prediction for April 21
    Cardano (ADA) Price Soars to Key Major Level at 50 Cents: What's Next?
    XRP Price Prediction for April 21
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD