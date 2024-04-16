33.33 Million XRP Mysteriously Departs Major Exchange for Enigmatic Whale

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As revealed thanks to a report from Whale Alert, over 33.33 million XRP left the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, in an unknown direction over an hour ago for an unknown destination.

Advertisement

Diving into the details of the transfer, it appears that XRP tokens worth a combined value of $16.28 million were withdrawn from the address identified as the Binance address to the address "rhWj9." The latter is known, according to the Bithomp explorer, to have been activated earlier this year, with a transfer of nearly 4.17 million XRP, also from Binance.

However, there is no concrete information about the owner of this wallet. After the latest transfer was made to the account, some of the XRP tokens were further distributed to a number of other platforms, including Stake, Bithumb and Upbit. Interestingly, the latter two are the top crypto exchanges in South Korea. At the moment, just under 32 million XRP remain at the "rhWj9" address.

XRP price outlook

As millions of XRP move between exchanges and unknown addresses, the price of the seventh largest cryptocurrency is experiencing significant price fluctuations. After a 30% drop since Friday and a further 23% rebound, XRP has been under renewed selling pressure for the past two days and, as a result, is now quoted at less than half a dollar per token at $0.49.

XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

While conventional wisdom often views withdrawals from exchanges as a bullish indicator, the true impact on XRP's price trajectory remains shrouded in speculation. Only time will unveil the cryptic intentions behind this mysterious whale activity and its influence on the market.