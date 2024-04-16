Advertisement
AD

    33.33 Million XRP Mysteriously Departs Major Exchange for Enigmatic Whale

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Abrupt exit of 33.33 million XRP from Binance fuels speculation and raises questions about its impact on XRP's path ahead
    Tue, 16/04/2024 - 15:37
    33.33 Million XRP Mysteriously Departs Major Exchange for Enigmatic Whale
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As revealed thanks to a report from Whale Alert, over 33.33 million XRP left the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, in an unknown direction over an hour ago for an unknown destination. 

    Advertisement

    Diving into the details of the transfer, it appears that XRP tokens worth a combined value of $16.28 million were withdrawn from the address identified as the Binance address to the address "rhWj9." The latter is known, according to the Bithomp explorer, to have been activated earlier this year, with a transfer of nearly 4.17 million XRP, also from Binance.

    Related
    Ripple CTO Shares Unexpected Satoshi Nakamoto Statement

    However, there is no concrete information about the owner of this wallet. After the latest transfer was made to the account, some of the XRP tokens were further distributed to a number of other platforms, including Stake, Bithumb and Upbit. Interestingly, the latter two are the top crypto exchanges in South Korea. At the moment, just under 32 million XRP remain at the "rhWj9" address.

    XRP price outlook

    As millions of XRP move between exchanges and unknown addresses, the price of the seventh largest cryptocurrency is experiencing significant price fluctuations. After a 30% drop since Friday and a further 23% rebound, XRP has been under renewed selling pressure for the past two days and, as a result, is now quoted at less than half a dollar per token at $0.49. 

    ""
    XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Related
    XRP to Drop Below $0.5? Price's Unexpected Move

    While conventional wisdom often views withdrawals from exchanges as a bullish indicator, the true impact on XRP's price trajectory remains shrouded in speculation. Only time will unveil the cryptic intentions behind this mysterious whale activity and its influence on the market.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image SHIB Price Prediction for April 16
    2024/04/16 15:33
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 16
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Binance to List Six Major Trading Pairs: Details
    2024/04/16 15:33
    Binance to List Six Major Trading Pairs: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Approved in Hong Kong, Germany's Major Federal Bank Embraces Crypto for Institutional Players: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2024/04/16 15:33
    Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Approved in Hong Kong, Germany's Major Federal Bank Embraces Crypto for Institutional Players: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Condo, the World’s First Meme Token Based on Real-World Asset (RWA), Launches on Base Chain With Innovative Treasury Investment Strategy
    Nimiq Pay Launch: A New Standard For Self-Custodial Crypto Payments
    XFood Token ($XFT) Ushers in a New Era of Food Transparency with a Grand Public Sale Event in Bali
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    33.33 Million XRP Mysteriously Departs Major Exchange for Enigmatic Whale
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 16
    Binance to List Six Major Trading Pairs: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD