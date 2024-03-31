Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 31

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is price of Solana (SOL) ready for further midterm growth?
    Sun, 31/03/2024 - 16:01
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 31
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The prices of most coins are rising today, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    SOL chart by CoinStats

    SOL/USD

    The price of Solana (SOL) has not changed since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is looking bullish as the price is trying to break the resistance of $197.31. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move may lead to a test of the $200 area tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price is far from the key levels, which means that buyers need more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

    Related
    DOGE Price Prediction for March 30

    In this case, sideways trading in the range of $195-$205 is the more likely scenario for next week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate is returning to the resistance of $205.20. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, traders may witness a breakout followed by a move to the $220-$240 zone soon.

    SOL is trading at $197.17 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Top Meme Coins WIF, PEPE, FLOKI Outperformed Market in 24 Hours
    2024/03/31 15:57
    Top Meme Coins WIF, PEPE, FLOKI Outperformed Market in 24 Hours
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Solana Founder Breaks Silence on Meme Coins Amid Dogwifhat (WIF) Success
    2024/03/31 15:57
    Solana Founder Breaks Silence on Meme Coins Amid Dogwifhat (WIF) Success
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 31
    2024/03/31 15:57
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 31
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockhain Sophon Secures $10M in Funding from Renowned Investors While Shrouded in Mystery
    IdeaSoft To Launch an Innovative Perpetual DEX on INTMAX’s Open-source L2 Plasma Next
    Discover the MILE (Milestonebased) Listing on XT.COM
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 31
    Top Meme Coins WIF, PEPE, FLOKI Outperformed Market in 24 Hours
    Solana Founder Breaks Silence on Meme Coins Amid Dogwifhat (WIF) Success
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD