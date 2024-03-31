Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 31

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most coins are rising today, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinStats.

The price of Solana (SOL) has not changed since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is looking bullish as the price is trying to break the resistance of $197.31. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move may lead to a test of the $200 area tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the price is far from the key levels, which means that buyers need more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $195-$205 is the more likely scenario for next week.

From the midterm point of view, the rate is returning to the resistance of $205.20. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, traders may witness a breakout followed by a move to the $220-$240 zone soon.

SOL is trading at $197.17 at press time.