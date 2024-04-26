Dogecoin Community Member Issues Vital Warning, What's Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A prominent member of the Dogecoin community, Mishaboar, has raised a flag of caution regarding meme coins that claim to own intellectual property (IP). This advisory comes at a critical time when the market is flooded with various meme coins, each vying for investor attention.

Advertisement

In a statement addressing the Dogecoin community, Mishaboar highlighted the risks that might be associated with meme coins that claim ownership of IPs.

"Dear Dogecoin, an advice for those gambling on tokens. You cannot create or reinforce memes by owning IPs. Memes spread virally and are owned by nobody. They are decentralized, irrepressible and uncontainable," he wrote.

Dear #Dogecoin, an advice for those gambling on tokens. You cannot create or reinforce memes by owning IPs. Memes spread virally and are owned by nobody. They are decentralized and irrepressible and uncontainable.



There are thousands of tokens out there for those who want to… — Mishaboar (@mishaboar) April 26, 2024

These coins often claim to have ownership over certain IPs, which can be a misleading tactic to attract unsuspecting investors.

Mishaboar added a note of warning: "There are thousands of tokens out there for those who want to gamble. When you see tokens relying on tricks like we own the IP, it’s just bait. It means they got nothing and are trying to lure new buyers with hot air."

Mishaboar's warning comes as a call for diligence for the Dogecoin community and the broader cryptocurrency market.

As meme coins continue to proliferate, investors might need to conduct thorough research, verify the genuineness of these tokens and not be drawn away by the allure of quick profits.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin, the first and largest dog-themed cryptocurrency by market cap, was down 0.53% in the last 24 hours to $0.148, mirroring the lackluster trading action in the cryptocurrency market.

Dogecoin has decreased for most of the week, for three out of five days since Monday. The waning demand for risky assets such as cryptocurrencies has been influenced in part by lower expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.