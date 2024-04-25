Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for April 25

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long may decline of XRP last?
    Thu, 25/04/2024 - 14:53
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The cryptocurrency market is falling, according to CoinStats.

    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has dropped by 4.74% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has fixed below the local support level of $0.5158. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the decline may lead to the test of the $0.51 zone tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet, which means that there is a good chance of seeing a further drop of XRP to the $0.48-$0.50 range. 

    Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

    From the midterm point of view, the price of XRP has bounced off the $0.55 zone, which means that bears are still more powerful than bulls. If the weekly bar closes below the vital zone of $0.50, traders may expect a test of $0.45.

    XRP is trading at $0.5145 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

