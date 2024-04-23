Advertisement
AD

    XRP Skyrockets to New All-Time High in Millionaire Addresses

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP millionaire addresses about to break all-time high after epic price spike
    Tue, 23/04/2024 - 8:49
    XRP Skyrockets to New All-Time High in Millionaire Addresses
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP has catapulted to a new all-time high in millionaire addresses, per Santiment, signaling a potential bullish trend for the popular altcoin. Thus, the latest report reveals a staggering spike in XRP's price, soaring as high as $0.5715 today. What is more interesting, though, is the surge in the number of wallets holding at least one million XRP, which now stands at 2,013, just shy of the previous peak recorded in June 2023.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Binance Injects Millions of XRP into Mysterious Wallet at Good Price Opportunity

    Examining the chart attached to the post, it is evident that XRP is on the brink of rewriting history, with only one wallet needed to match the previous record of 2,014 millionaire addresses. Notably, the last time XRP witnessed such a surge in millionaire addresses, it preceded a remarkable price rally, with the token nearly doubling in value to around $1 per token in just one month.

    ""
    Source: Santiment

    Recalling the events of June 2023, market participants may remember the significant price pump triggered by the news that a judge had ruled XRP as a nonsecurity in the SEC v. Ripple litigation. The correlation between the increase in millionaire addresses and subsequent price rallies raises intriguing questions about the dynamics at play within the XRP ecosystem.

    Related
    Ripple Files Opposition to SEC’s Motion for Remedies

    While it remains to be seen if there is a direct correlation between the surge in millionaire addresses and sudden price rallies, the intricate interplay between the actions of major players, XRP price movements and historical patterns suggests that the XRP market is one to watch closely.

    #XRP Price Analysis #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Ripple Files Opposition to SEC’s Motion for Remedies
    2024/04/23 08:45
    Ripple Files Opposition to SEC’s Motion for Remedies
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Climbs Back Above $3,000, Massive $70,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Battle Ahead, Cardano (ADA) About to Face Its Biggest Test
    2024/04/23 08:45
    Ethereum (ETH) Climbs Back Above $3,000, Massive $70,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Battle Ahead, Cardano (ADA) About to Face Its Biggest Test
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Anti-Crypto SEC Lawyers Step Down After Rebuke from Federal Judge
    2024/04/23 08:45
    Anti-Crypto SEC Lawyers Step Down After Rebuke from Federal Judge
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WEEX Exchange Unveils WXT Token to Enhance Ecosystem and Reward Community Engagement
    De.Fi Presented its Accelerator & Announced the First Raise on April 29th
    MARE BALTICUM Gaming & TECH Summit Announces Final Agenda for 2024 Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Skyrockets to New All-Time High in Millionaire Addresses
    Ripple Files Opposition to SEC’s Motion for Remedies
    Ethereum (ETH) Climbs Back Above $3,000, Massive $70,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Battle Ahead, Cardano (ADA) About to Face Its Biggest Test
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD