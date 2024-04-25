Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 25

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders wait for increased volatility of Bitcoin (BTC)?
    Thu, 25/04/2024 - 14:22
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 25
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The prices of most of the coins are falling, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 4.29% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support level of $63,722. At the moment, one should pay close attention to the daily bar closure. If it happens far from this mark, buyers may seize the initiative.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto has also bounced off the previous bar low of $63,554. However, it is too early to think about a reversal as bulls have not accumulated enough energy for a bounce back. 

    In this case, sideways trading around $64,000 is the most likely scenario until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate is in the middle of the wide range, which means that none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. In this case, ongoing consolidation in the zone of $62,000-$67,000 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

    Bitcoin is trading at $64,262 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

