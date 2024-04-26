Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappear

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu witnesses dramatic fall of key whale metric amid concerning SHIB price trends
    Fri, 26/04/2024 - 12:23
    An alarming trend began to emerge behind the scenes of the Shiba Inu token (SHIB), with key metrics showing the activity of the big players, or whales as they are known in the crypto space, saw a dramatic drop in their values.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Looks out of Position, Is Solana (SOL) Ready to Give up? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Massive Price Comeback Possible

    As on-chain data from IntoTheBlock indicates, the volume of large transactions of the popular meme cryptocurrency fell 42.86% to 3.56 trillion SHIB over the past 24 hours. In monetary terms, this decline was reflected in a drop in transactions with a minimum size of $100,000 from $162.45 million to $91.87 million. In total, there were 201 such transactions during the period under review.

    ""
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    A significant drop in the activity of Shiba Inu whales was reflected in a decrease in outflows and inflows to wallets that hold at least 0.1% of the circulating supply of the popular meme cryptocurrency. Thus, according to the Large Holders Inflow indicator, inflows to wallets of this scale decreased seven times overnight, reaching a value of only 501.2 billion SHIB. 

    ""
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    As for outflows, the picture is similar, and their figure fell to 499.54 billion SHIB, which is 86% lower than the day before.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) price outlook

    The drop in activity of major SHIB players occurred amid not-the-most-inspiring price action of the second largest meme cryptocurrency. Thus, the price of the Shiba Inu token clearly printed the fourth lower high on the daily chart after the March price pump of almost 400%. 

    ""
    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    This action can hardly be seen as positive, and the picture on the SHIB price chart, besides clearly symbolizing a decrease in volatility, does not prophesy a repeat of the successes of a month ago in the near future - at least until the price of the Shiba Inu token breaks not only the March high but also the previous one, which was in early April.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Key Metric Skyrockets by 61% as SHIB Whales Return

    The decline in whale activity only adds credence to this, given that their actions are determinant in this cycle of liquidity and trend shifts.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

