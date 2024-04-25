Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Key Metric Skyrockets by 61% as SHIB Whales Return

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Timing of SHIB whales' return coincides with broader market collapse
    Thu, 25/04/2024 - 14:48
    Shiba Inu Key Metric Skyrockets by 61% as SHIB Whales Return
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen a significant 61.39% increase in large transaction volume, which is usually suggestive of whale activity. 

    Advertisement

    Large transaction volume is a crucial measure from IntoTheBlock that indicates the total amount transacted by whales on a particular day. Spikes in large transaction volumes point to high activity among whales, either buying or selling.

    In recent days, there has been a decrease in the volume of large transactions for SHIB that exceed $100,000. SHIB reported a considerable reduction in large transaction volume, falling from 6.36 trillion SHIB on April 19 to 2.06 trillion SHIB on April 20. 

    IntoTheBlock
    Large Transactions Volume, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

    Since this date, Shiba Inu's large transactions have flatlined between two trillion SHIB and 3.73 trillion SHIB, before a sudden rise on April 24. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu on Verge of Regaining Top 10 After 25% Weekly Rise

    Large transaction volumes increased from 3.73 trillion SHIB on April 23 to 6.23 trillion SHIB on April 24. The monetary value of large transactions in the past 24 hours reached $162.45 million, a seven-day high. 

    SHIB drops 9%

    The timing of the large transaction volume rise is particularly interesting, as it coincides with a broader market collapse, with major cryptocurrencies losing between 4% and 20%. 

    Shiba Inu was not spared from the bearish trend, falling 8.69% in the last 24 hours to $0.00002486, despite rising 13% in the previous seven days. Thus, the resurgence of whale activity might signal renewed interest in the dog-themed token.

    This is hardly surprising given that whales often utilize periods of correction to accumulate at a discount. The increase in transaction volume might suggest that large investors are once again positioning themselves on the market, potentially anticipating future price movements.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 489% Amid SHIB Critical Price Test

    The return of SHIB whales also comes at a time of heightened enthusiasm: Shiba Inu has just secured $12 million in funding, putting it on track to become a big participant in the crypto market.

    As SHIB whales make a comeback, investors and traders will be closely monitoring market trends for clues about the cryptocurrency's price trajectory.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Binance to Delist Six Trading Pairs, SHIB Team Member Shares Major Shibarium Update, 25 Billion ADA Transferred in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2024/04/25 14:43
    Binance to Delist Six Trading Pairs, SHIB Team Member Shares Major Shibarium Update, 25 Billion ADA Transferred in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 25
    2024/04/25 14:43
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 25
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image 100 Million XRP Leave Ripple Address, Going to Mysterious Wallet: Details
    2024/04/25 14:43
    100 Million XRP Leave Ripple Address, Going to Mysterious Wallet: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dubai Defies Nature's Fury: Global AI and Blockchain Shows Shine Through Adverse Weather
    FinTech Funding Continues to Surge as Second Edition of Dubai FinTech Summit Commences
    Blockair Is the Upcoming Blockchain Game to Watch – Here’s Why
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Key Metric Skyrockets by 61% as SHIB Whales Return
    Binance to Delist Six Trading Pairs, SHIB Team Member Shares Major Shibarium Update, 25 Billion ADA Transferred in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 25
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD