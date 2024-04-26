Advertisement
AD

    NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Registers Highest Retention Amid All L1s

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    NEAR Protocol, high-performance L1 blockchain, witnesses highest 12-month retention, data says
    Fri, 26/04/2024 - 16:17
    NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Registers Highest Retention Amid All L1s
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Amid major AI announcements, NEAR Protocol (NEAR) reports a notable community and developer accomplishment. Its core native cryptocurrency is also among the best performers in the last seven days.

    NEAR Protocol sets new popularity record by this metric

    In last 12 months, NEAR Protocol (NEAR) demonstrated the largest user retention rate amid L1 altcoins. For this blockchain, the major adoption metric hits 9,53%, says data provider Artemis.

    All competitors of NEAR Protocol (NEAR) demonstrated lower retention metrics in the long run. For instance, Avalanche (AVAX) saw only 8.19% of users returning in 12 months on its C-chain while, for BNB Chain, this metric barely exceeded 7%.

    Largest blockchains by TVL, Ethereum (ETH) and Tron (TRX), failed to achieve 5% user retention in last 12 months, data says.

    Per DefiLlama statistics, there are 19 active decentralized finance applications (DeFis) on NEAR Protocol (NEAR), with an aggregated TVL of $306 million in equivalent.

    Burrow, LiNEAR Protocol and Meta Pool Near are the largest NEAR's DeFis by TVL; they are working in the segments of decentralized lending and liquid staking.

    NEAR coin price outperforms all large caps

    In the past week, NEAR, a core native cryptocurrency of NEAR Protocol, was the best performing large altcoin, per CoinGecko's data.

    Amid all of the top 100 coins, it became the fifth fastest-growing altcoin with 26% growth in seven days. In this ranking, it is only surpassed by leading meme coins FLOKI, BONK and PEPE and Hedera (HBAR) token triggered by an overhyped announcement.

    The NEAR rally might be attributed to the potential AI integrations crucial to the usage of NEAR Protocol (NEAR) in this thriving segment.

    #NEAR Protocol News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Vitalik Buterin Delivers Sobering Verdict on Proof-of-Work Ethereum
    2024/04/26 16:13
    Vitalik Buterin Delivers Sobering Verdict on Proof-of-Work Ethereum
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Dogecoin Community Member Issues Vital Warning, What's Happening?
    2024/04/26 16:13
    Dogecoin Community Member Issues Vital Warning, What's Happening?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Bitcoin Warning Issued by Chairman of Swiss National Bank
    2024/04/26 16:13
    Bitcoin Warning Issued by Chairman of Swiss National Bank
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    So.Social: Creating a More Sovereign DAO
    SNUKE Meme Coin Launches Presale, Is This The Next Solana Meme Coin To Explode
    Dubai Defies Nature's Fury: Global AI and Blockchain Shows Shine Through Adverse Weather
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Registers Highest Retention Amid All L1s
    Vitalik Buterin Delivers Sobering Verdict on Proof-of-Work Ethereum
    Dogecoin Community Member Issues Vital Warning, What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD