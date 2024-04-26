NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Registers Highest Retention Amid All L1s

Advertisement

Amid major AI announcements, NEAR Protocol (NEAR) reports a notable community and developer accomplishment. Its core native cryptocurrency is also among the best performers in the last seven days.

NEAR Protocol sets new popularity record by this metric

In last 12 months, NEAR Protocol (NEAR) demonstrated the largest user retention rate amid L1 altcoins. For this blockchain, the major adoption metric hits 9,53%, says data provider Artemis.

All competitors of NEAR Protocol (NEAR) demonstrated lower retention metrics in the long run. For instance, Avalanche (AVAX) saw only 8.19% of users returning in 12 months on its C-chain while, for BNB Chain, this metric barely exceeded 7%.

Largest blockchains by TVL, Ethereum (ETH) and Tron (TRX), failed to achieve 5% user retention in last 12 months, data says.

Per DefiLlama statistics, there are 19 active decentralized finance applications (DeFis) on NEAR Protocol (NEAR), with an aggregated TVL of $306 million in equivalent.

Burrow, LiNEAR Protocol and Meta Pool Near are the largest NEAR's DeFis by TVL; they are working in the segments of decentralized lending and liquid staking.

NEAR coin price outperforms all large caps

In the past week, NEAR, a core native cryptocurrency of NEAR Protocol, was the best performing large altcoin, per CoinGecko's data.

Amid all of the top 100 coins, it became the fifth fastest-growing altcoin with 26% growth in seven days. In this ranking, it is only surpassed by leading meme coins FLOKI, BONK and PEPE and Hedera (HBAR) token triggered by an overhyped announcement.

The NEAR rally might be attributed to the potential AI integrations crucial to the usage of NEAR Protocol (NEAR) in this thriving segment.