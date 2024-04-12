Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Getting Crushed. Is Bull Run Over?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Is Bitcoin poised for more upside following a very severe drop?
    Fri, 12/04/2024 - 19:50
    Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Getting Crushed. Is Bull Run Over?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The cryptocurrency market is currently experiencing a severe correction that caught many market participants off guard just days ahead of the much-hyped halving event. 

    However, prominent macroeconomist and trader Henrik Zeberg is convinced that Bitcoin is actually poised for "more upside."

    A disastrous price crash  

    Earlier today, the price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, collapsed to $65,086 on the Bitstamp exchange.      

    At press time, it is trading slightly above the $67,000 level after paring some losses. 

    Ethereum (ETH) is performing even worse than the largest cryptocurrency, collapsing more than 10% over the past 24 hours. 

    Related
    AI Colliding with Blockchain? Mike Novogratz Supports Reddit Founder's Stunning Prediction

    Roughly $735 million worth of crypto has been liquidated over the past 24 hours, with long positions accounting for virtually all of this wipeout ($668 billion), according to CoinGlass data.  

    Cryptocurrencies declined in tandem with US stocks due to growing geopolitical risks while gold saw a brief rally earlier today. 

    Due to the severe altcoin rout, Bitcoin's dominance has managed to spike to nearly 56%, which is the peak of the current market cycle. 

    The halving impact 

    The most crypto crash comes just days before the upcoming halving event, which is expected to take place on Apr. 21. 

    As reported by U.Today, multiple experts, including Bitmex co-founder Arthur Hayes, are convinced that the cryptocurrency is going to experience a price decline around the much-hyped event. 

    Yet, Zeberg remains optimistic due to the bull flag formation that can be observed on Bitcoin's four-hour chart. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image AI Colliding with Blockchain? Mike Novogratz Supports Reddit Founder's Stunning Prediction
    2024/04/12 20:00
    AI Colliding with Blockchain? Mike Novogratz Supports Reddit Founder's Stunning Prediction
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image SHIB Price Prediction for April 12
    2024/04/12 20:00
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 12
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Former Binance Boss Shares AI Plans for New Business Venture, Terraform's Do Kwon Extradition Takes New Turn, Shiba Inu Burns Surge 48,554%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2024/04/12 20:00
    Former Binance Boss Shares AI Plans for New Business Venture, Terraform's Do Kwon Extradition Takes New Turn, Shiba Inu Burns Surge 48,554%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Unveils Keynote Topics: Empowering Enterprises with Real-World Insights
    Racing into the Future: Polkadot’s Community-Driven Indy 500 Sponsorship of Conor Daly a First in Sports History
    Metacade Unchains Web3 Gaming: Multi-Chain Integration Unites the Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Getting Crushed. Is Bull Run Over?
    AI Colliding with Blockchain? Mike Novogratz Supports Reddit Founder's Stunning Prediction
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 12
    Show all