Adidas Quietly Secures New Crypto Deal: Details

According to a recent report by Axios, German athletic apparel and footwear corporation Adidas has inked a new cryptocurrency partnership with Crypto: The Game.

Crypto: The Game is an internet survivor game that allows participants to compete for a pot of pooled ETH.

The second season of the game wrapped up its public mint in early April, with 800 players joining the challenge.

Those who volunteered to take part in the game had to purchase a non-fungible token (NFT) for 0.1 ETH (roughly $350 at current prices).

The game is powered by Base , Coinbase's layer-2 network that was launched back in January.

At press time, only 571 players have managed to remain in the game after three days. The next event is going to start just hours from now.

According to a post on the official X account of the game, the Adidas partnership has taken place in order to create "a custom challenge." Axios claims that players will be able to place bids on Adidas tracksuit skins later today in order to gain an edge in the game.

This is not the brand's first foray into the burgeoning NFT market. In 2021, for instance, 30,000 of its Into The Metaverse tokens were minted in no time. The most famous athletic apparel brand secured a tie-up with Bored Ape Yacht Club.

In 2023, despite the declining popularity of NFTs, Adidas introduced the Into ALTS by Adidas NFT collection. In order to receive new NFTs, the holders of the previous older collection could simply burn their tokens. The 2023 NFT collection came with virtual wearables and other exclusive perks.