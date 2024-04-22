Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for April 22

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has drop of SHIB finished yet?
    Mon, 22/04/2024 - 15:29
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The new week has started with a market bounce back, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has increased by 2.59% over the last 24 hours.

    

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.00002633 and the resistance of $0.00002769. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves today.

    

    Today's rise has not affected the overall technical position of SHIB on the daily time frame. If buyers want to get back in the game, they need to restore the price above the interim zone of $0.000028. 

    Only in that case, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance of $0.00002954.

    

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions as the week has just begun. However, the volume keeps going down, which means that neither bulls nor bears are ready to seize the initiative.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002694 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

