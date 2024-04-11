Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for April 11

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is the price of Solana (SOL) ready to grow?
    Thu, 11/04/2024 - 15:58
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for April 11
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins are facing a bounce back on the market, according to CoinStats.

    SOL chart by CoinStats

    SOL/USD

    The price of Solana (SOL) has risen by 4.05% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is growing after a false breakout of the local support level of $170.14. If the daily bar closes near or above the resistance, the upward move may continue to the $180 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to yesterday's bar peak at $175.5. If the candle closes above it, there is a chance to see a further rise to the $185-$190 area within the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of SOL is rather more bearish than bullish as it is located closer to the support.

    Thus, if buyers lose the interim level of $170, the correction may lead to the test of $150-$160 range. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

    SOL is trading at $173.40 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

