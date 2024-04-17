Advertisement
    XRP on Verge of Crazy Price Pump If John Bollinger's Bands Are Right

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP set to explode as Bollinger Bands signal mega rally ahead
    Wed, 17/04/2024 - 11:32
    XRP on Verge of Crazy Price Pump If John Bollinger's Bands Are Right
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    An intriguing pattern has emerged on the price chart of XRP, hinting at a potential monumental surge in value, if historical trends hold true. The focus of attention? The Bollinger Bands, a popular technical indicator in the world of trading.

    The current analysis reveals that the indicator, which denotes volatility and price range, is experiencing a remarkable contraction. This phenomenon occurred only once before in 2017, coinciding with an unprecedented surge in XRP's price by a staggering 55,000%. During this period, the price peaked at an astonishing $3,317 per token on Jan. 1, 2018.

    For those unfamiliar, Bollinger Bands, devised by renowned trader John Bollinger, consist of a simple moving average and two standard deviations plotted above and below it. The narrowing of these bands typically suggests a period of low volatility, often preceding significant price movements.

    Can history repeat itself?

    A similar contraction was observed in October 2020, preceding a substantial 700% surge in XRP's value, reaching $1.96 per token by April 2021.

    Source: TradingView

    At present, XRP is trading at just below 50 cents per token. The ongoing tightening of the Bollinger Bands, which commenced in November 2022, adds weight to the argument for the potential near-term growth in XRP's value.

    While history may not always repeat itself in the chaotic realm of the crypto market, the correlation between XRP's price movements and the Bollinger Bands presents a compelling narrative for investors. However, it is crucial to recognize that nothing is guaranteed there.

    Nevertheless, as XRP once again takes center stage in the crypto space, the possibility of a significant price pump looms, fueled by insights provided by Bollinger Bands.

    About the author
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

