    Top Solana Meme Coin WIF Skyrockets 23% to Overtake XRP Rival

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Solana's leading meme coin, Dogwifhat (WIF), surges by 30%, overtaking XRP rival Stellar (XLM) and Cosmos (ATOM)
    Wed, 24/04/2024 - 15:53
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    The price of Dogwifhat (WIF), arguably the most prominent meme cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain, surged by an impressive 30%, reaching a 12-day pinnacle at $3.56. This meteoric rise has propelled Dogwifhat's market capitalization past the $3.5 billion mark, solidifying its position as a major player in the crypto sphere.

    The surge in value has not only elevated Dogwifhat to new heights but also catapulted it to 33rd place in the ranking of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. This puts Dogwifhat ahead of fundamental and infrastructure projects like Stellar (XLM) and Cosmos (ATOM), as well as CRO, the native token of the CryptoCom exchange, marking a significant milestone for the meme token.

    ""
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    This remarkable ascent can be attributed to a perfect storm of factors. Dogwifhat's enduringly charming mascot, coupled with its cultural resonance and the ever-volatile nature of the crypto market, has thrust it into the spotlight. This unique blend of appeal has not only captured the imagination of crypto enthusiasts but has also piqued the interest of major players in the financial industry.

    Evidence of Dogwifhat's newfound prominence is abundant. The "wif hat" theme has found favor with giants like the Franklin Templeton fund, a behemoth in the financial world. Furthermore, prominent financial media outlets, including Bloomberg, have dedicated coverage to the token, highlighting its growing significance. 

    Even the iconic bull statue on Wall Street has been adorned with the now-famous knitted hat, a testament to Dogwifhat's cultural impact and widespread recognition.

    #Dogwifhat WIF #WIF Price Prediction #Solana News #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Memecoin News
    related image Vitalik Buterin Speaks Out Against ZKasino Amid Rugpull
    2024/04/24 15:49
    Vitalik Buterin Speaks Out Against ZKasino Amid Rugpull
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Shiba Inu Team Member Shares Crucial Shibarium Update: Details
    2024/04/24 15:49
    Shiba Inu Team Member Shares Crucial Shibarium Update: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Over $20 Million in XRP Shifted to Mysterious Wallets: Details
    2024/04/24 15:49
    Over $20 Million in XRP Shifted to Mysterious Wallets: Details
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
