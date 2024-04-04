Advertisement
    Binance Announces Expanded Support for Solana Meme Coins WIF and BOME

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Binance catapults into Solana meme coin craze, unveiling expanded support for Solana's WIF and BOME
    Thu, 4/04/2024 - 14:21
    Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, has unveiled plans for a significant expansion in its trading tools, targeting several cryptocurrencies within the Solana blockchain ecosystem. Notably, the exchange's latest move shines a spotlight on meme tokens Dogwifhat (WIF) and Book of Meme (BOME), along with Jito Network (JTO).

    The decision to extend support for these particular tokens underscores their prominence within the Solana ecosystem. With trading volumes reaching staggering figures – $552.84 million for WIF, $460.38 million for JTO and $665.33 million for BOME, according to CoinMarketCap – it is evident that these assets have garnered substantial interest from traders and investors.

    Source: CoinMarketCap

    While Jito Network stands out for its tangible applications and fundamentals as a liquid staking project, Dogwifhat and Book of Meme have made headlines as meme coins on Solana. Despite their silly origins, both tokens have soared to unprecedented heights, achieving billion-dollar capitalizations within a couple of months.

    Users are everything

    Binance's move to incorporate these meme coins into its trading portfolio signals a strategic effort to tap into the enthusiasm surrounding them. By offering enhanced trading options and enabling Spot Algo Orders Trading Bots services for BOME/USDC, JTO/USDC and WIF/USDC trading pairs, the exchange aims to cater to the evolving needs of its users, while capitalizing on the growing popularity of these assets.

    In essence, Binance's announcement not only reflects the vibrancy of the Solana ecosystem but also underscores the exchange's proactive stance in adapting to emerging trends within the crypto space.

