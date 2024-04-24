SHIB Price Prediction for April 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are back in the game, according to CoinStats.

The price of SHIB has gone down by 5% since yesterday.

On the hourly time frame, the rate of SHIB is going down after a breakout of the local support level of $0.00002680. At the moment, there are no reversal signals yet, which means that the decline to the $0.000025 zone is likely to continue.

On the chart, the price is far from key levels, which means that neither bulls nor bears are dominating.

However, if the decline continues to $0.000025, one can expect a dump to the $0.000023-$0.000024 zone.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB has not risen after the previous bullish candle. If the current bar closes around current prices or below, traders may expect a test of the $0.000020 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002588 at press time.