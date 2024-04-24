Advertisement
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 24

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has price of SHIB found local bottom?
    Wed, 24/04/2024 - 16:10
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 24
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sellers are back in the game, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has gone down by 5% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly time frame, the rate of SHIB is going down after a breakout of the local support level of $0.00002680. At the moment, there are no reversal signals yet, which means that the decline to the $0.000025 zone is likely to continue.

    Image by TradingView

    On the chart, the price is far from key levels, which means that neither bulls nor bears are dominating. 

    However, if the decline continues to $0.000025, one can expect a dump to the $0.000023-$0.000024 zone. 

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB has not risen after the previous bullish candle. If the current bar closes around current prices or below, traders may expect a test of the $0.000020 zone.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002588 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

