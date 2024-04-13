Advertisement
AD

    Solana Meme Coins Suffer Worst as Crypto Collapses

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Thriving segment of Solana-based meme cryptocurrencies is one of most affected victims of ongoing crypto plunge
    Sat, 13/04/2024 - 18:10
    Solana Meme Coins Suffer Worst as Crypto Collapses
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    As almost all the top 100 cryptocurrencies are decimated, meme coins on major blockchains are the worst sufferers. Solana's meme coin ecosystem took a hit, while some of its main coins lost a quarter of their value overnight.

    Solana (SOL) meme coins in red; MEW, MYRO, BONK affected

    The segment of Solana-based meme coins is officially the main victim of yesterday's crypto dropdown. With a painful 20% plunge, it demonstrates the largest losses amid all the 225 groups on CoinGecko's "Categories" tab.

    Solana meme coins lost 20%, Coingecko says
    Image by CoinGecko

    It should also be noted that another meme category, "Cat-Themed Coins" is the sixth worst sufferer in the list.

    As such, Solana's (SOL) meme coins scene saw $1.5 billion of its capitalization erased by the ongoing cryptocurrency collapse.

    Amid all large Solana (SOL) meme coins, the recent newsmaker Cat in a Dogs World (MEW) lost the most: Its price dropped by 29%.

    Myro (MYRO) is down by 24%, while Dogwifhat (WIF) and Bonk (BONK) are posting double-digit losses.

    Layer 1 blockchains and CEXes look strong amid bloodbath

    The aggregated capitalization of the cryptocurrency market plunged by 4.7%, while Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) lost 3% and 6%, respectively.

    Theta Ecosystem and game-centric coins are also among the worst performers together with governance coins of perpetuals exchange protocols and cross-chain communication products.

    Just like in many previous dropdowns, centralized exchanges' coins and native currencies of major L1s are the strongest.

    Affected by U.S. macroeconomic uncertainty and Middle East tensions, Bitcoin (BTC) dropped from $71,000 to below $68,000 in almost no time yesterday.

    #Solana News #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Dogwifhat WIF #Myro #BONK News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image XRP Price Prediction for April 13
    2024/04/13 18:06
    XRP Price Prediction for April 13
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for April 13
    2024/04/13 18:06
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for April 13
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Bitcoin Price Alert: Two Crucial Indicators Forewarned BTC Drop to $65,000
    2024/04/13 18:06
    Bitcoin Price Alert: Two Crucial Indicators Forewarned BTC Drop to $65,000
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Unveils Keynote Topics: Empowering Enterprises with Real-World Insights
    Racing into the Future: Polkadot’s Community-Driven Indy 500 Sponsorship of Conor Daly a First in Sports History
    Metacade Unchains Web3 Gaming: Multi-Chain Integration Unites the Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana Meme Coins Suffer Worst as Crypto Collapses
    XRP Price Prediction for April 13
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for April 13
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD