    Cardano Nearing Critical Milestone of P2P Evolution, Here's How

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Cardano stands on precipice of major breakthrough in P2P evolution
    Fri, 26/04/2024 - 14:40
    Cardano stands at the precipice of a significant breakthrough with the impending Ouroboros Genesis upgrade. This marks a pivotal moment in Cardano's journey toward achieving full peer-to-peer (P2P) node operations, a goal that has been meticulously pursued by its dedicated community and developers.

    Peer-to-peer (P2P) networking is critical to blockchain's long-term decentralization, security and resilience, allowing participants to communicate, synchronize data and reach consensus. The move from the existing hybrid model to full P2P networking for Cardano has been gradual; however, the transition is already underway.

    In March 2023, Dynamic P2P automated the peer selection procedure. The node v.1.35.6 update improved communication between distributed nodes, simplified the operation of the relay and block-producing nodes, and eliminated the need for static configurations and manual input from stake pool operators (SPO).

    According to Cardano builder Input Output Global (IOG), the next and final waypoint on the path to full P2P node operations is expected to arrive with the impending Ouroboros Genesis release. 

    Ouroboros Genesis will be deployed as part of the Chang upgrade, which is expected to take place this summer. This enables nodes to self-bootstrap from the live Cardano network.

    Currently, initial network entry necessitates synchronizing with a secure, trusted validator, typically a trusted fellow SPO or another entity. Once synchronized, nodes use Ouroboros Praos to operate in a decentralized way. 

    Ouroboros Genesis is expected to further simplify the process when using Cardano-node's P2P capabilities, making the process completely autonomous and eliminating the need for human interaction.

    Furthermore, the transition to full P2P node operations is anticipated to increase the Cardano network's scalability and throughput, allowing it to accommodate a wider range of applications and use cases.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

