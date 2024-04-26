Advertisement
    Ripple's Top Lawyer Reacts to Consensys's Lawsuit Against SEC

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple's top lawyer claims that his take from 2022 "aged well" after Consesys took the SEC to court
    Fri, 26/04/2024 - 7:43
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    Stuart Alderoty, chief legal officer at Ripple, recently took to the X social media platform to react to Consensys's recent lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He said that his take from 2022 "aged well."

    A limitless jurisdiction? 

    As reported by U.Today, the Ethereum backer railed against the regulator's efforts to expand its jurisdiction by classifying the leading altcoin as a security. 

    Consensys argues that the SEC is hurting developers and market participants while hindering innovation with its hostile approach to cryptocurrencies. 

    Back in May 2022, Alderoty said labeling every token besides Bitcoin as a security is "a combination of bad law and bad policy all in the name of the SEC’s political land grab over this asset class." He added that the regulator's jurisdiction was not limitless.     

    From "friends" to foes?

    On Apr. 10, the SEC staff sent a "Wells Notice" to Consensys, signaling its intention to bring an enforcement action against the company. The regulator also informed Consensys that the popular Metamask wallet was violating the securities laws by acting as an unregistered broker-dealer. 

    Consensys has hired attorneys from Watchtell to fight against the regulator, following Coinbase's footsteps. The Manhattan-based firm is generally known as one of the best litigators in the world, meaning that Consensys certainly did not "cheap out." 

    Notably, Consensys boss Joseph Lubin said that they were "big friends and fans" of the SEC. "I think they really understand this space well…We believe they get it…They consider the Ethereum network token and the issuance mechanism to be decentralized, and therefore no transactions involving those particular assets are considered to be transactions of securities."

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

