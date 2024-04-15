Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for April 15

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has correction of altcoins ended yet?
    Mon, 15/04/2024 - 15:51
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for April 15
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A new week has started bullish for the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 4% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's rise, the price of BNB keeps trading sideways, gaining energy for a further move. The volume is low which, means that none of the sides has seized the initiative yet.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 14

    All in all, ongoing consolidation in the range of $540-$600 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

    BNB is trading at $569 at press time.

    ADA/USD

    Cardano (ADA) is more of a gainer than BNB today, rising by 5.90%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of ADA keeps growing after yesterday's bullish closure. However, one should pay attention until the bar closes. If it happens above $0.48, the upward move may continue to the $0.50 zone.

    BNB is trading at $0.475 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Cardano (ADA) Sees Epic 28,372% Inflow Surge; Where Will This Lead?
    2024/04/15 15:47
    Cardano (ADA) Sees Epic 28,372% Inflow Surge; Where Will This Lead?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 64,000% as SHIB Price Hints at Rebound
    2024/04/15 15:47
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 64,000% as SHIB Price Hints at Rebound
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 8% as Price Makes Sudden Reversal
    2024/04/15 15:47
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 8% as Price Makes Sudden Reversal
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Finnovex East Africa 2024: Leading the Charge in Innovating for Inclusive Finance:"Innovating for Inclusive Finance: Transforming East Africa's Financial Landscape."
    Announcing the 2024 European Gaming Congress: A New Chapter in iGaming Excellence
    ETHTaipei 2024 Hackathon: Anonymous Dating and Private Transaction Services Highlight the Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for April 15
    Cardano (ADA) Sees Epic 28,372% Inflow Surge; Where Will This Lead?
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 64,000% as SHIB Price Hints at Rebound
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD