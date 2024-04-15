ADA and BNB Price Prediction for April 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new week has started bullish for the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 4% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the price of BNB keeps trading sideways, gaining energy for a further move. The volume is low which, means that none of the sides has seized the initiative yet.

All in all, ongoing consolidation in the range of $540-$600 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

BNB is trading at $569 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is more of a gainer than BNB today, rising by 5.90%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of ADA keeps growing after yesterday's bullish closure. However, one should pay attention until the bar closes. If it happens above $0.48, the upward move may continue to the $0.50 zone.

BNB is trading at $0.475 at press time.