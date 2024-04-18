Ripple Exec on SBI Initiative: "This Is Going to Be Huge"

Emi Yoshikawa, Ripple's VP of Corporate Strategy and Operations, recently took to the X social media to comment on a recent XRPL-related initiative by Japanese giant SBI Holdings, describing it as a "huge" deal.

SBI intends to use the XRP Ledger in order to issue visitor non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for Expo 2025, an upcoming World Expo that is going to be held in Osaka, Japan.

It will be possible to get NFTs of MYAKU-MYAKU, the official character of the EXPO, by visiting the Explo and completing various missions. Visitors can also get additional NFTs if they use the Expo mobile app.

It is worth noting that the event is going to attract 28 million visitors.

XRPL validator Vet has opined that the inclusion of XRPL NFTs will have to substantially increase their visibility and showcase their ability to serve "real world purposes."

World Expos, which are meant to shine light on scientific, economic, and technological progress, have to be restricted to every five years. The most recent World Expo took place in Dubai, the UAE in 2020. Prior to that, it was held in Milan, Italy, in 2015.

The very first World Expo took place in London, the UK, all the way back in 1851. These massive events then became regulated with the establishment of the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions in the late 1920s.

The World Expo In Osaka is expected to last from April to October 2025. Japan also hosted such an event in the 70s and the 90s. The future World Expo will be focused on saving, empowering, and connecting lives. It will be held on an artificial island in Osaka Bay, which is located close to the mouth of the Yodo River.