Advertisement
AD

    SEC v. Ripple: New Key Dates Revealed

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The SEC will have three days to respond to Ripple's recent motion to strike its expert materials
    Fri, 26/04/2024 - 5:50
    SEC v. Ripple: New Key Dates Revealed
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Sarah Netburn, a US Magistrate Judge for the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, has entered a scheduling order regarding Ripple's motion to strike new expert materials that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has submitted in support of its motion for remedies and entry of final judgment. 

    Advertisement

    The SEC is granted until Apr. 29 to file its response to the motion in question. Ripple will then have three business days to file its reply. 

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple recently filed its opposition to the SEC's motion for remedies. The San Francisco-based company has asked the court to deny the agency's request for disgorgement and prejudgment interest. Moreover, Ripple argues that the SEC's civil penalty should not exceed $10 million. At the same time, the regulator wants roughly $2 billion worth of fines and penalties. 

    Related
    Ethereum Backer Consensys Takes SEC to Court

    The defendant has also moved to strike the SEC's new expert materials that consist of a declaration and two supporting exhibits prepared by Andrea Fox, an Assistant Chief Accountant in the SEC’s Division of Enforcement. Ripple argued that it had no opportunity to take Fox's deposition, and reopening remedies discovery in order to take that deposition would cause "expense and delay." 

    Ripple claims that the SEC was supposed to disclose Fox's expert as an expert witness before the end of discovery, and this obligation cannot be avoided by simply describing her as a summary witness. Hence, Ripple argues that the court should strike her declaration due to the SEC's untimely disclosure.  

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Cardano (ADA) Looks out of Position, Is Solana (SOL) Ready to Give up? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Massive Price Comeback Possible
    2024/04/26 06:35
    Cardano (ADA) Looks out of Position, Is Solana (SOL) Ready to Give up? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Massive Price Comeback Possible
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Ethereum Backer Consensys Takes SEC to Court
    2024/04/26 06:35
    Ethereum Backer Consensys Takes SEC to Court
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Bitcoin Whale Buys $40 Million Worth of BTC at the Bottom
    2024/04/26 06:35
    Bitcoin Whale Buys $40 Million Worth of BTC at the Bottom
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SNUKE Meme Coin Launches Presale, Is This The Next Solana Meme Coin To Explode
    Dubai Defies Nature's Fury: Global AI and Blockchain Shows Shine Through Adverse Weather
    FinTech Funding Continues to Surge as Second Edition of Dubai FinTech Summit Commences
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SEC v. Ripple: New Key Dates Revealed
    Cardano (ADA) Looks out of Position, Is Solana (SOL) Ready to Give up? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Massive Price Comeback Possible
    Ethereum Backer Consensys Takes SEC to Court
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD