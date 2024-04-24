Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for April 24

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has correction of DOGE ended yet?
    Wed, 24/04/2024 - 16:00
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 24
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The growth of the cryptocurrency market has not lasted long, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has declined by 3.41% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is falling after a breakout of the local support level of $0.1605. If the daily bar closes around current levels, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.15 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate has once again failed to fix above the $0.16 area. At the moment, bears are more powerful than bulls. 

    Related
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for April 23

    In this case, there is a high chance to see a further correction to $0.145-$0.15. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions as only a few days remain until the weekly candle classes. However, if it happens below the $0.16 zone, the drop may lead to a test of the $0.14 range shortly.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1553 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Available to Robinhood Customers in New York Alongside These Coins
    2024/04/24 15:56
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Available to Robinhood Customers in New York Alongside These Coins
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Top Solana Meme Coin WIF Skyrockets 23% to Overtake XRP Rival
    2024/04/24 15:56
    Top Solana Meme Coin WIF Skyrockets 23% to Overtake XRP Rival
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Vitalik Buterin Speaks Out Against ZKasino Amid Rugpull
    2024/04/24 15:56
    Vitalik Buterin Speaks Out Against ZKasino Amid Rugpull
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Me3 Launches Private Sale on Yield App: Revolutionising Fan Engagement and Digital Asset Ownership
    SKALE Network Solves Scalability, Q1 Adoption Soars On Gas-Less Blockchain
    Pre-Registration is Now Open for Galactix.io: The Future of Crypto Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Price Prediction for April 24
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Available to Robinhood Customers in New York Alongside These Coins
    Top Solana Meme Coin WIF Skyrockets 23% to Overtake XRP Rival
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD