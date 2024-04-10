Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 10

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect a local price spike for Cardano (ADA)?
    Wed, 10/04/2024 - 16:17
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The sellers' pressure continues on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

    ADA chart by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has gone down by 4.24% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's fall, the price of ADA is in the middle of the local channel. As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, the ongoing sideways trading around $0.57 is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the price of ADA has made a false breakout of the support of $0.5588. 

    If the bar closes far from this mark, the growth may continue to $0.58 soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the picture is less positive. The price has come back to the support level of $0.5588. If the candle closes around the current prices, the breakout may lead to a more profound drop to the $0.53 zone.

    ADA is trading at $0.5739 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

