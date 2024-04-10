Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The sellers' pressure continues on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

ADA chart by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has gone down by 4.24% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, the price of ADA is in the middle of the local channel. As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, the ongoing sideways trading around $0.57 is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of ADA has made a false breakout of the support of $0.5588.

If the bar closes far from this mark, the growth may continue to $0.58 soon.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the picture is less positive. The price has come back to the support level of $0.5588. If the candle closes around the current prices, the breakout may lead to a more profound drop to the $0.53 zone.

ADA is trading at $0.5739 at press time.