Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin (BTC) Crashes as Soon as This Happens

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Bitcoin tends to drop massively as soon as this metric rises unexpectedly
Wed, 13/03/2024 - 12:01
Bitcoin (BTC) Crashes as Soon as This Happens
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The world's biggest digital currency, after soaring to an impressive peak of $72,000, encountered a swift and sharp decline, tumbling down to $68,900 within a short span

Advertisement

This sudden shift in market dynamics came hot on the heels of an apparent surge in FOMO (fear of missing out), as evidenced by an uptick in bullish chatter and buying-related calls across trading platforms and social media.

BTCUSD
BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

Upon examining the BTC/USD price chart, we observe a steep and rapid ascent leading up to the recent high, a trajectory that was mirrored by a correspondingly sharp downturn. This pattern highlights Bitcoin's well-known volatility, which can be exhilarating for traders and harrowing for the unprepared.

The price action preceding the crash showed an almost vertical climb, a characteristic move during a FOMO-driven rally. This kind of movement is often unsustainable in the short term, leading to corrections, as we have witnessed. The rapid decrease can be partly attributed to profit-taking by early investors and the emotional reaction of newer market participants to sudden price changes.

Currently, Bitcoin faces a critical juncture. The $70,000 zone, previously acting as a psychological barrier, now serves as a resistance level that Bitcoin struggled to maintain. On the downside, support appears firm around the $65K area, marked by the confluence of the 50-day moving average and previous price consolidations.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Preparing for Next Parabolic Run, Say Analysts

The prediction for Bitcoin in the coming days is contingent on its response to these key levels. Should it reclaim and stabilize above $70,000, it could signal renewed bullish momentum, potentially setting the stage for another attempt at an all-time high.

Conversely, a failure to hold above the $65K support could see Bitcoin slide toward the next significant support near $60K, which aligns with historical price actions and the 100-day moving average.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image XRP ETF Coming? Uphold Research Lead Drops Hint
2024/03/13 11:58
XRP ETF Coming? Uphold Research Lead Drops Hint
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Massive Bitcoin Whale With 8,500 BTC Hits Jackpot as Price Hits $73,000
2024/03/13 11:58
Massive Bitcoin Whale With 8,500 BTC Hits Jackpot as Price Hits $73,000
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Elon Musk’s Shocking AI Prediction Stuns Lex Fridman And X Community
2024/03/13 11:58
Elon Musk’s Shocking AI Prediction Stuns Lex Fridman And X Community
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Sahara Raises $6 Million Seed Round to Democratize Global Knowledge Capital Access Through AI and Blockchain Technologies, Led by Polychain Capital
Bitcoin Layer 2 Conference 2024 Unveils First Look at All-Star Speakers
DeFi Platform Algotech Raises $250,000 in a Single Day to Cross $2M Presale Milestone
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Crashes as Soon as This Happens
XRP ETF Coming? Uphold Research Lead Drops Hint
Massive Bitcoin Whale With 8,500 BTC Hits Jackpot as Price Hits $73,000
Show all