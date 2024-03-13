Bitcoin (BTC) Crashes as Soon as This Happens

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The world's biggest digital currency, after soaring to an impressive peak of $72,000, encountered a swift and sharp decline, tumbling down to $68,900 within a short span.

This sudden shift in market dynamics came hot on the heels of an apparent surge in FOMO (fear of missing out), as evidenced by an uptick in bullish chatter and buying-related calls across trading platforms and social media.

Upon examining the BTC/USD price chart, we observe a steep and rapid ascent leading up to the recent high, a trajectory that was mirrored by a correspondingly sharp downturn. This pattern highlights Bitcoin's well-known volatility, which can be exhilarating for traders and harrowing for the unprepared.

The price action preceding the crash showed an almost vertical climb, a characteristic move during a FOMO-driven rally. This kind of movement is often unsustainable in the short term, leading to corrections, as we have witnessed. The rapid decrease can be partly attributed to profit-taking by early investors and the emotional reaction of newer market participants to sudden price changes.

Currently, Bitcoin faces a critical juncture. The $70,000 zone, previously acting as a psychological barrier, now serves as a resistance level that Bitcoin struggled to maintain. On the downside, support appears firm around the $65K area, marked by the confluence of the 50-day moving average and previous price consolidations.

The prediction for Bitcoin in the coming days is contingent on its response to these key levels. Should it reclaim and stabilize above $70,000, it could signal renewed bullish momentum, potentially setting the stage for another attempt at an all-time high.

Conversely, a failure to hold above the $65K support could see Bitcoin slide toward the next significant support near $60K, which aligns with historical price actions and the 100-day moving average.