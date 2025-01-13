Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Below $90,000, Here's Next Major Level

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Bitcoin (BTC) hits its lowest level since mid-November, but CryptoQuant's analyst remains optimistic
    Mon, 13/01/2025 - 15:52
    A
    A
    A
    Bitcoin (BTC) Below $90,000, Here's Next Major Level
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, finally drops below $90,000, losing $118 billion in capitalization in 12 hours. However, CryptoQuant's verified author does not expect this drop to go much lower since short-term holders remain in profit.

    Bitcoin (BTC) price to $88,000: Next key level to track

    In the short term, the Bitcoin (BTC) price might find its local "floor" at $90,000. However, entering the "breathing space" in $88,000 zone will not surprise pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Percival, CryptoQuant's verified author. 

    Such a forecast was shared by the analyst in his latest CryptoQuant QuickTake publication

    Advertisement

    He stressed that a combination of factors demonstrated that powerful "selling pressure" from the last few days of 2024 expanded to the start of the new year. Also, he noticed that Bitcoin ETF flows declined, while Open Interest also registered a massive drop.

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy Announces Bitcoin Purchase as BTC Price Plunges
    Dogecoin Founder’s Bitcoin Crash Tweet Sparks Hot Discussion
    Cardano Founder Reacts to Peter Brandt's Latest XRP Army Peace Move
    Satoshi's First Move: 16 Years of Bitcoin's Legacy

    At the same time, short-term Bitcoin holders might not be bothered by the current decline:

    STH (short-term holders) do not see realized losses that bother them: the level of loss today is bearable.

    While "odds favor the $90K floor," the expert recommends all traders look at $88,000, as this level is of paramount importance for short-term holders.

    $700 million liquidated in worst session for bulls

    Also, the speaker does not see the opportunity for the Bitcoin (BTC) price to go deeper even if it hits $88,000.

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) is in the middle of its worst sell-off in the last three weeks. The net volume of liquidations in crypto exceeds $700 million, CoinGlass data shows.

    Out of this sum, $300 million were wiped out in the last four hours. Bitcoin (BTC) dropped to $89,500 but then recovered to $92,500, bringing pain to both bulls and bears.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 13, 2025 - 15:47
    Semler Scientific Increases Bitcoin Bag to 2,321 BTC With Latest Purchase
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Jan 13, 2025 - 15:39
    TRON Founder Offers Two Crucial Tips Amid $700 Million Crypto Bloodbath
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wall Street Pepe Presale Reaches $45M Milestone for New Trading Insights Platform
    Community-Governed Meme Coin Flockerz Raises $9.5M in Presale Ahead of Exchange Launch
    Driving Digital Change: The 33rd Digital Transformation Summit to Shape India’s $1 Trillion Digital Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Below $90,000, Here's Next Major Level
    Semler Scientific Increases Bitcoin Bag to 2,321 BTC With Latest Purchase
    TRON Founder Offers Two Crucial Tips Amid $700 Million Crypto Bloodbath
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD