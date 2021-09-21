Ekta
Ekta

Bitcoin at $40,000, Ethereum at $2,800 Very Important Levels to Watch Now: Mike Novogratz

News
Tue, 09/21/2021 - 12:51
article image
Yuri Molchan
Head of Galaxy Digital Mike Novogratz explains what levels are important for BTC and Ether now that the Chinese real-estate monster crisis is hitting the crypto market
Bitcoin at $40,000, Ethereum at $2,800 Very Important Levels to Watch Now: Mike Novogratz
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

During his interview with a fresh Squawk Box show, Mike Novogratz, CEO and founder of Galaxy Digital crypto hedge fund, shared his view as to why the liquidity crisis of the Chinese Evergrande Real-Estate Group has pushed Bitcoin, Ethereum and the rest of crypto down so hard.

He has also suggested what price levels are important to watch now for BTC and ETH holders.

Hater of Bitcoin, Peter Schiff, has again slammed CNBC for allegedly being biased on BTC.

"China hit Bitcoin via Tether"

As reported by U.Today on Monday, the plunge of Bitcoin and other crypto markets has been caused by the liquidity crisis of the second-largest real estate company in China—Evergrande Group—that holds almost $2 trillion in debt from its shareholders.

Its debt securities are due by the end of this week, while the cash reserves of the company to make the necessary payouts are low at the moment.

Stormgain
Stormgain

Novogratz believes that the reason why this has hit the price of Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies is that many investors believe that a lot of Tether's USDT supply is backed by the securities of Chinese companies, and Evergrande in particular. USDT has managed to perform well over the past few days, while BTC and other crypto were plunging.

USDT is the most popular stablecoin in the market, and it is often used for purchasing and selling Bitcoin, ETH and other digital assets on crypto exchanges.

However, Chinese crypto journalist Colin Wu tweeted on Monday that Tether confirmed not holding any commercial paper issued by Evergrande.

$40,000 for BTC and $2,800 for ETH are important to watch

Galaxy Digital CEO also shared his take on the current plunge of Bitcoin and Ethereum in particular. Novogratz believes that $40,000 for Bitcoin and $2,800 for Ethereum are very important levels to watch at the moment.

As long as the first- and second-largest cryptos hold above them, he states, the market is in good shape.

At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $43,179, and Ethereum is sitting at $3,031, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

During this plunge, Bitcoin has hit the lowest level since August.

Related
$35 Million Were Stolen During Vee.Finance Hack: Here's Why Market Might Become Main Victim

Peter Schiff slams CNBC as Bitcoin-biased media

Vocal Bitcoin critic and lover of gold Peter Schiff has taken to Twitter to pour some more criticism on CNBC regarding the leading digital currency.

The Euro Pacific Capital founder tweeted that CNBC is a "paid marketing platform" after the interview with Mike Novogratz took place. As for Novo, Schiff has doubted that his opinion on Bitcoin is totally unbiased.

#Mike Novogratz #Bitcoin News #Ethereum News #Tether News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Amasa Raises $1.5 Million in Funding, Animoca Brands Led the Round
09/21/2021 - 14:16
Amasa Raises $1.5 Million in Funding, Animoca Brands Led the Round
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Goldman and Coinbase Pour Money Into Jay Clayton-advised Crypto Fund
09/21/2021 - 14:03
Goldman and Coinbase Pour Money Into Jay Clayton-advised Crypto Fund
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Tezos Announces Hangzhou Upgrade Proposal
09/21/2021 - 13:22
Tezos Announces Hangzhou Upgrade Proposal
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan