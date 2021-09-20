Ekta
Ekta

Global Crypto Market Plunge Triggered by China's Second-Largest Real Estate Firm: Insider Colin Wu

News
Mon, 09/20/2021 - 10:16
article image
Yuri Molchan
Colin Wu opines on the main reason for the blow made to the global crypto market, says the Chinese real-estate market is to blame
Global Crypto Market Plunge Triggered by China's Second-Largest Real Estate Firm: Insider Colin Wu
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Chinese journalist Colin Wu, who covers everything related to the cryptocurrency market, has tweeted that the Hong Kong stock market has plunged. In particular, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost almost 7% on that day, reaching a 52-week low.

Hong Kong stock market plummets

According to Colin Wu, the bloodbath faced by the global crypto market has been caused by the decline of Evergrande Real Estate Group's stock collapse by 10.24%.

Stormgain
Stormgain

Prior to that, the index fell 17% as well. According to the 2021 Fortune Global 500 List, the Evergrande Real Estate Group is the second-largest property developer in China by sales. It is also the 122nd largest group in the world by profit.

Other Hong Kong real estate giants have also faced a massive stock sell-off, among them Henderson Land Development Co.

According to Wu, Evergrande has debts worth almost $2 trillion. The growing concerns about the debt crisis of one of the largest real-estate companies has hit a wide range of markets: from bank shares to high-yield dollar bonds and Ping An Insurance Group Co. stocks as well.

Bitcoin faces $312 million in liquidations as the Chinese news hits crypto

As reported by U.Today previously, the flagship cryptocurrency had dropped by almost 9%, dropping from the high of $48,700 on Saturday to $44,436 earlier today.

The Bitcoin market witnessed a massive amount of liquidations worth a whopping $312 million in a single hour. On the Bybit exchange alone, nearly half of Bitcoin positions were liquidated: $153 million.

Data from crypto exchanges shows multiple surges of the BTC supply, which may lead to a further sell-off if Bitcoin keeps declining below the $45,000 support level. At press time, the leading digital currency is changing hands at $44,900 per coin.

The altcoin market is also in the red today after taking a painful blow from the news about Evergrande Real Estate Group.

Related
Bitcoin Contained in Just Activated Satoshi-Era Wallet Soars 4,500x by Now

El Salvador buys the Bitcoin dip

Still, the community keeps buying the dip. As covered by U.Today, El Salvador president Nayib Bukele tweeted that the government of the country had acquired another 150 Bitcoins, now holding a total of 700 BTC.

Over the weekend, the president boasted that over 1.1. million local residents had downloaded the locally produced Chivo BTC wallet. Each of them received $30 worth of BTC for taking that step.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Splinterlands NFT Card Game Daily Users Indicator Spikes 2.5x in 30 Days
09/20/2021 - 12:13
Splinterlands NFT Card Game Daily Users Indicator Spikes 2.5x in 30 Days
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin Thermocap Surpasses $30.3 Billion, Here’s What It Means
09/20/2021 - 11:56
Bitcoin Thermocap Surpasses $30.3 Billion, Here’s What It Means
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image U.Today News and Articles Are Now on CoinTracker
09/20/2021 - 11:41
U.Today News and Articles Are Now on CoinTracker
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan