Mike Novogratz Clarifies His Stance on Cardano

News
Mon, 08/16/2021 - 17:57
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Mike Novogratz wants to mend fences with the Cardano community, but he still won’t buy into the project
Mike Novogratz Clarifies His Stance on Cardano
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has set the record straight about his stance on Cardano after yet another tiff with Charles Hoskinson, the creator of the biggest proof-of-stake blockchain to date.

Novogratz says that he doesn’t wish ill on the Cardano community but adds that there are better alternatives.

Namely, the cryptocurrency billionaire has singled out Terra (LUNA) and Solana (SOL) as the layer-1 blockchains that he believes have the edge over Cardano.

As reported by U.Today, Hoskinson called out Novogratz on Twitter after the latter once again questioned ADA's stellar surge.  

The former hedge fund manager inevitably became the target of the increasingly powerful community behind the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Related
TikTok Partners with Ethereum-Based Music Streaming Platform

Solana and Cardano leading the market

Earlier today, Solana reached yet another all-time high of $67.20 and entered into the top 10. It became the first major cryptocurrency to achieve such a feat following the major market crash in the second quarter.

Cardano has also been rallying hard ahead of its much-awaited Alonzo hard fork that is set to be deployed on the mainnet on Sept. 12.

Bitcoin’s market dominance has now slipped to just 43.5 percent as the largest cryptocurrency is struggling to break above the $48,000 level.

#Cardano News #Mike Novogratz
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image US Investment Giant Tiger Global Discloses $665 Million Stake in Coinbase
08/16/2021 - 19:23
US Investment Giant Tiger Global Discloses $665 Million Stake in Coinbase
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Mike Novogratz Clarifies His Stance on Cardano
08/16/2021 - 17:57
Mike Novogratz Clarifies His Stance on Cardano
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image TikTok Partners with Ethereum-Based Music Streaming Platform
08/16/2021 - 16:04
TikTok Partners with Ethereum-Based Music Streaming Platform
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya