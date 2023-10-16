Bitcoin and XRP Attract Investors: Millions in Inflows Signal Positive Trends

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Investor interest in digital assets remains steadfast, with Bitcoin and XRP leading pack, as latest CoinShares report reveals
Mon, 10/16/2023 - 13:13
Bitcoin and XRP Attract Investors: Millions in Inflows Signal Positive Trends
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In the recent CoinShares' report, Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP have shown consistent appeal to traditional investors, marked by substantial inflows in exchange-traded products (ETP) oriented around these popular cryptocurrencies in the past week.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Crucial Price Point Right Now Revealed by Ex-ARK Invest Expert

Thus, Bitcoin-focused ETPs attracted $16 million, bringing year-to-date inflows to $260 million. On the other hand, however, short Bitcoin investment products saw inflows of $1.7 million, indicating that there are still bearish-minded investors on the market.

For their part, XRP-oriented investment products demonstrated remarkable resilience, receiving $0.42 million last week, marking the 25th consecutive week of positive fund flows. Despite legal challenges throughout the year, consistent investor support of XRP was and is still evident.

""
Source: CoinShares

Drawback

Nevertheless, it is not that shiny there as the report also revealed challenges faced by certain altcoins. Among others, Litecoin (LTC) and Chainlink (LINK) ETPs, which experienced outflows totaling $0.28 million and $0.31 million, respectively, indicate a challenging period for these digital assets.

The crypto market's main altcoin has also found itself in the mud as Ethereum, despite the launch of a futures ETF, has faced investor reluctance, with outflows totaling $7.5 million last week. These outflows, which partially offset significant inflows the previous week, can be attributed to concerns about the design of the Ethereum protocol.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Unleashes Thrilling Short Squeeze With Epic 3.8% Spike

In summary, Bitcoin and XRP continue to attract investor interest, as reflected in the report's data. While challenges persist for certain altcoins and Ethereum faces investor hesitance, the sustained inflows into BTC and XRP indicate positive trends at least for these two popular digital assets.

#XRP #Bitcoin News #XRP News #Bitcoin #Ripple News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Comments on Ethereum (ETH) Chart Pattern
2023/10/16 13:13
Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Comments on Ethereum (ETH) Chart Pattern
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Binance Burns Unbelievable $453 Million Worth of BNB
2023/10/16 13:13
Binance Burns Unbelievable $453 Million Worth of BNB
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image AI Token Render (RNDR) up 10% as Accumulation Hits Roof
2023/10/16 13:13
AI Token Render (RNDR) up 10% as Accumulation Hits Roof
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin