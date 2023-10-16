Bitcoin (BTC) Unleashes Thrilling Short Squeeze With Epic 3.8% Spike

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Crypto market week starts with powerful short squeeze, putting Bitcoin bears on wrong side of tracks
Mon, 10/16/2023 - 09:22
Bitcoin (BTC) Unleashes Thrilling Short Squeeze With Epic 3.8% Spike
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a jaw-dropping turn of events, Bitcoin (BTC) roared back to life at the beginning of this week, stunning market participants with an electrifying surge of 3.8%. The rapid ascent sent shockwaves through the crypto market, resulting in an avalanche of liquidations totaling a staggering $75.23 million within the last 24 hours alone.

Bears, who had bet heavily on a downward spiral, found themselves on the losing end as $36.89 million, a whopping 94% of total liquidations, belonged to short positions.

Related
US Government Holds $5B in Bitcoin: WSJ

The climax of this wild ride came with a thundering pump that propelled Bitcoin's price to a remarkable $27,980 per BTC. Remarkably, this surge not only obliterated the losses suffered in the previous week but also triggered an unprecedented cascade of liquidations.

""
BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

The epicenter of this market-shaking event was Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, where the price of Bitcoin futures soared to an astonishing $28,168, leaving a trail of shattered bearish market participants in its wake.

Bearish pump?

The colossal short squeeze has left traders in awe, wondering whether Bitcoin, having collected liquidity from tardy and overly ambitious bears, is poised for a sustained upward trajectory or preparing for a continuation of its descent.

Related
Shiba Inu's BONE Skyrockets 6%, But Bigger Picture Is Even More Impressive

Now, the billion-dollar question looms: will Bitcoin harness this newfound momentum to continue its ascent, or is it merely a brief respite before another plunge?

As the crypto space braces for what comes next, one thing remains certain: Bitcoin's ability to surprise and captivate is unmatched, proving once again that in the realm of digital currencies, the only constant is unpredictability.

#Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image XRP Teeters on Edge: Is Massive Breakout Looming?
2023/10/16 09:22
XRP Teeters on Edge: Is Massive Breakout Looming?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate up 235%, Potential Surge Ahead?
2023/10/16 09:22
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate up 235%, Potential Surge Ahead?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Shiba Inu's BONE Skyrockets 6%, But Bigger Picture Is Even More Impressive
2023/10/16 09:22
Shiba Inu's BONE Skyrockets 6%, But Bigger Picture Is Even More Impressive
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev