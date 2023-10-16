Cardano Founder Sets the Record Straight About XRP

In a recent live broadcast on YouTube, Charles Hoskinson, the brain behind Cardano, delved into and addressed the long-standing conspiracy theories stemming from the XRP community

A growing section of the vociferous crypto community has speculated that Ethereum backers may have had a role in the SEC's decision to pursue action against XRP. This implies a potential bias in the regulatory body's decision-making process. Hoskinson's comments aimed to provide clarity on the matter.

Facts over conspiracy theories

Hoskinson began by emphasizing the importance of distinguishing between two primary concerns. Firstly, whether Ethereum received preferential treatment from the SEC, and secondly, whether individuals or entities associated with Ethereum might have lobbied or influenced the SEC's decision to take action against XRP.

He stressed that these are separate issues, with different implications, and should be treated as such. He urged the community to base their judgments on facts and evidence rather than conjecture.

Addressing his stance, Hoskinson explicitly mentioned that he does not condone corruption and disapproves of any attempts to unduly influence government policy. At the same time, the cryptocurrency mogul has stressed that there is no evidence, such as texts, photos, or videos, that could point to any instances of corruption.

He further noted that he has never considered XRP to be a security and felt that making definitive statements on the SEC's motivations without concrete proof would be both unproductive and potentially misleading. He highlighted the necessity of robust discussions within the crypto community based on valid data and transparent sources rather than indulging in conspiracy theories.

Burying the hatchet with XRP fans

Hoskinson, who left Ethereum in 2014, has repeatedly refuted ties and implications connected to events after his departure. Despite expressing a desire for peace with the XRP community and acknowledging XRP's win against the SEC, he's shown frustration over continuous associations with Ethereum's post-departure events. Central to the tensions is a conspiracy theory that the SEC showed undue favoritism to Ethereum over Ripple, which Hoskinson deems baseless. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse did not support the conspiracy theories but noted some questionable optics involving key SEC figures.