Tweet-based article

Binance Resumes Operating After Upgrading Its Spot Trading System That Took 2 Years to Prepare

News
Sun, 06/28/2020 - 07:34
Yuri Molchan
CZ has spread the word that Binance has resumed trading after the crucial upgrade of its trading system had been finally rolled out
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

An hour ago, the head of the largest exchange, Binance, CZ, tweeted that trading operations on Binance had resumed. An hour before that Binance reported the completion of upgrading the spot trading system.

Image via @binance

CZ has called it the largest upgrade to date. The entrepreneur stated that in the course of working on upgrading the system, Binance switched its matching engine to a new programming language. The team rewrote all codes from scratch.

The head of the exchange emphasized that the major upgrade that has just been implemented took two years to prepare. It is now expected to improve the exchange performance.

Image via @cz_binance

Related
Binance Now Allows Buying Bitcoin, XRP and BNB With Visa in Over 180 Countries

Previously, many traders criticized Binance for slow performance and numerous glitches in the system, insisting that the bugs should be fixed before adding more trading pairs and futures contracts on new coins.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

