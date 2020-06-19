Tweet-based article

Binance Now Allows Buying Bitcoin, XRP and BNB With Visa in Over 180 Countries

The crypto trading giant Binance has spread the word that its users can now buy BNB and other crypto with Visa cards in almost 200 regions around the globe
The world’s biggest crypto trader Binance has announced that its users can now leverage their Visa credit or debit cards in order to buy BNB, Bitcoin and other top cryptocurrencies in more than 180 countries.

Users can buy Bitcoin, XRP, BNB in almost 200 regions

Binance has expanded the set of countries where users now can buy crypto using their Visa cards on Binance.

The top crypto exchange has added the following regions to its list – Asia Pacific (starting 22 June), Middle East (beginning 23 June) and Africa (as of 23 June).

Binance users can already buy crypto assets with their Visa cards in the EEA countries, the UK, Russia, Ukraine, North America, as well as Latin America and the Caribbean.

Users can purchase the following coins: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Binance Coin (BNB), and stablecoins – Tether (USDT), BUSD.

The following countries are not permitted to access the service

Citizens of the following countries do not have access to this service yet:

Australia, Canada, the USA, Iran, Iraq, North Korea, etc.

