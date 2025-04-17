Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    'Little Boxes on Hillside': Peter Brandt Breaks Silence on Bitcoin Price Outlook

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 17/04/2025 - 15:58
    Peter Brandt delivers cryptic Bitcoin statement as price reverses trend
    Advertisement
    'Little Boxes on Hillside': Peter Brandt Breaks Silence on Bitcoin Price Outlook
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Veteran trader Peter Brandt has dropped a bold comment about Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s leading digital currency. In his characteristic manner, Brandt was frank with his assessment of Bitcoin’s price performance, referring to BTC as an asset in a box.

    Advertisement

    Peter Brandt: Bitcoin Trapped in Tight Range

    In a post on X, the legendary trader symbolically referenced Malvina Reynolds' lyrics from the 1960s song ‘Little Boxes.’

    For clarity, the song projects the Little Boxes or identical-looking houses, which were cheap and poorly made in those days.

    Related
    Legendary Trader Brandt Warns This Bitcoin Pattern Could Be a Trap
    Sun, 03/30/2025 - 08:01
    Legendary Trader Brandt Warns This Bitcoin Pattern Could Be a Trap
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Drawing a parallel from it, Brandt noted that Bitcoin’s recent price movement has been stuck in a repetitive and uninspiring pattern. BTC has been stuck in a sideways movement instead of an upward trajectory.

    In the last 30 days, Bitcoin has traded between $75,000 and $88,000, unable to breach $90,000 despite broader financial market events.

    The lack of breakout momentum has raised concerns among investors in the ecosystem.

    Brandt’s chart reveals that Bitcoin trades within a tight consolidation zone, with a descending triangle pattern forming. This is usually a bearish signal and could mean a further price plunge for BTC if the lower support fails to hold.

    Brandt’s post effectively states that the leading digital currency trades in a boring and predictable pattern.

    Market confidence wanes amid bearish signals

    Interestingly, since the first week of February 2025, Bitcoin has not been able to breach the $100,000 psychological level. The coin has faced several rejections in its attempt to flip the resistance.

    Bitcoin is currently trading about 23% lower than its last all-time high (ATH) of $109,114.88, which it reached on Jan. 19, 2025.

    Related
    Bitcoin to 200-Week MA? Huge Risk Revealed by Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone
    Thu, 04/17/2025 - 13:13
    Bitcoin to 200-Week MA? Huge Risk Revealed by Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    As of press time, the Bitcoin price was changing hands at $84,420.20, representing a 0.17% decline in the last 24 hours.

    Investors remain uninspired as trading volume is also down by 1.65% at $24.4 billion within the same time frame.

    The caution extends to institutional players as a significant $171.1 million outflow occurred in Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as of April 16.

    #Peter Brandt #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 17, 2025 - 15:54
    $1.5 Billion Dogecoin Hit in Open Interest as Price Awaits Market Decision
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 17, 2025 - 15:46
    New Key Date for XRP Holders Unveiled, Peter Schiff Reveals 'Best Trade You Can Make,' Court Pauses Appeal in Ripple Case: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate.io's 12-Year Milestone: Ecosystem Reconstruction and Future Blueprint Behind GT's Value Surge
    SimpleFX Expands Global Trading Offer with Over 1000 Instruments
    Solinabot Records Over 2900 SOL in Processed Payouts on Telegram
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io's 12-Year Milestone: Ecosystem Reconstruction and Future Blueprint Behind GT's Value Surge
    SimpleFX Expands Global Trading Offer with Over 1000 Instruments
    Solinabot Records Over 2900 SOL in Processed Payouts on Telegram
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Little Boxes on Hillside': Peter Brandt Breaks Silence on Bitcoin Price Outlook
    $1.5 Billion Dogecoin Hit in Open Interest as Price Awaits Market Decision
    New Key Date for XRP Holders Unveiled, Peter Schiff Reveals 'Best Trade You Can Make,' Court Pauses Appeal in Ripple Case: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD